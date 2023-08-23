Germany To Double AI Research Funding by 2025 - The Messenger
Germany To Double AI Research Funding by 2025

Germany says it will focus on 'trustworthy and transparent' AI

Abubakar Idris
German Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger speaks during the Epiphany Meeting (Dreikoenigstreffen) of Germany’s free democratic FDP party, on January 6, 2023 in Stuttgart, southern Germany. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Germany is ramping up its spending on artificial intelligence in a bid to keep up with the advancements and upskilling by China and the United States. The country’s Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger announced the plan on Wednesday.

Berlin will increase government funding for AI to nearly one billion Euros, or about $1.1 billion — this is almost double the amount previously earmarked. The cash is to be spent over the next two years.

But the funds don’t compare to the $13.4 billion and $3.3 billion the Chinese and US government respectively doled out on AI last year, according to Stanford University’s 2023 Artificial Intelligence Index report.

Last year, AI spending topped $91.9 billion globally, according to the Stanford report. Around $47 billion of that funding went into US private companies, more than double European investments.

Germany wants the cash to fund 150 new AI research labs at different universities. It will also support data center companies and help build new open datasets that can spur innovation.

The country believes it can leverage Europe’s regulatory framework, with an emphasis on privacy and personal safety, and simpler policies to attract businesses and cooperation within the bloc.

“We have AI that is explainable, trustworthy and transparent," Stark-Watzinger told Reuters. "That's a competitive advantage."

