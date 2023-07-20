German Authorities Recover Celtic Gold Linked to 2022 Museum Heist

German investigators have recovered lumps of melted gold they believe are a portion of a hoard of Celtic coins looted from a museum in November 2022, the AP reported Thursday. The police are still hoping to find the rest of the treasure intact.



The gold was stolen from the Celtics and Roman Museum in the Bavarian town of Manching on November 22, 2022. The 483 Celtic coins — thought to be worth about $1.8 million in today’s money — date back to around 100 BC and were originally discovered during an archaeological dig in 1999. German authorities believe this was the largest trove of Celtic precious metals discovered in the 20th century.



Investigators had a breakthrough on Tuesday, when law enforcement officers arrested four individuals in the northeast German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The arrest was based on DNA information recovered from the crime scene, police told the AP.



Some of the four suspects — a telecoms engineer, an accountant, a shop manager and a staff member at a demolition firm — have been linked to multiple burglary incidents in Germany and neighboring Austria over the last decade. The suspects were remanded in custody Wednesday as police worked to recover the rest of the gold.



“We know that about 70 gold coins have apparently been lost irretrievably in their cultural and historical significance,” Bavaria’s state culture minister, Markus Blume, told the AP. “But that means that of course there is still hope of perhaps being able to find the rest of the gold coins, and so the majority of the gold treasure.”