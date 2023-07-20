German Authorities Recover Celtic Gold Linked to 2022 Museum Heist - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

German Authorities Recover Celtic Gold Linked to 2022 Museum Heist

Four suspects have recently been arrested in connection with the theft of 483 Celtic coins worth about $1.8 million in today's money

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Celtic gold coin.Heritage Images/Getty Images

German investigators have recovered lumps of melted gold they believe are a portion of a hoard of Celtic coins looted from a museum in November 2022, the AP reported Thursday. The police are still hoping to find the rest of the treasure intact.

The gold was stolen from the Celtics and Roman Museum in the Bavarian town of Manching on November 22, 2022. The 483 Celtic coins — thought to be worth about $1.8 million in today’s money — date back to around 100 BC and were originally discovered during an archaeological dig in 1999. German authorities believe this was the largest trove of Celtic precious metals discovered in the 20th century.

Investigators had a breakthrough on Tuesday, when law enforcement officers arrested four individuals in the northeast German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The arrest was based on DNA information recovered from the crime scene, police told the AP.

Some of the four suspects — a telecoms engineer, an accountant, a shop manager and a staff member at a demolition firm — have been linked to multiple burglary incidents in Germany and neighboring Austria over the last decade. The suspects were remanded in custody Wednesday as police worked to recover the rest of the gold.

“We know that about 70 gold coins have apparently been lost irretrievably in their cultural and historical significance,” Bavaria’s state culture minister, Markus Blume, told the AP. “But that means that of course there is still hope of perhaps being able to find the rest of the gold coins, and so the majority of the gold treasure.”

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.