Soccer Club Calls for Regulation of Gerard Piqué’s Twitch League After Player Poaching

After coexisting harmoniously —more or less— for nearly a year, traditional soccer clubs in Spain are taking a stand against Gerard Piqué’s Kings League, a massively successful video game-style indoor soccer competition that has revolutionized sports on Twitch.

Tensions came to a boiling point this week when the Fundació Esportiva Grama, or FE Grama, a small traditional soccer club based in the Spanish region of Catalonia, sent a letter to the Catalan Soccer Federation, the sport’s governing body in the area. In its letter, FE Grama president Antonio Morales blasted Piqué’s Kings League —which includes goofy elements like “secret weapon cards” as well as a giant die that removes a certain amount of players from the field— for poaching some of its players, and said the competition was a “disservice” to amateur soccer.

Although Morales didn’t mention the players that had been poached by name, he was clearly referring to Nadir Louah and Adri Gimeno, who in recent months played simultaneously in both the Kings League and for traditional teams. Going forward, that will no longer be possible for most players in the Kings League, as Piqué is demanding exclusivity from them if they want to participate in the competition.

Louah and Gimeno received offers from FE Grama, but ultimately chose to play for Porcinos FC and xBuyer Team in the Kings League, which are led by some of the most popular content creators in Spain: the Twitch streamer Ibai and the YouTuber xBuyer.

El Barrio player Nico Pareja and Aniquiladores player Pau ZZ face off at the Kings League finals in July in Madrid. Courtesy of the Kings League

The regional club asked the Catalan Soccer Federation to hold a special meeting in mid-September and create rules for the Kings League, which is not beholden to any regulatory body.

“We believe that it’s necessary that our federation, with the participation of the [Royal Spanish Soccer Federation], take urgent action so that our competition won’t be belittled by the arrival of these new types of tournaments, which are not subject to any regulations... and only provide a disservice to amateur soccer,” Morales wrote. “Furthermore, these tournaments can also lead to the disappearance of historic clubs in our community, as well as the disappearance of all the work that most of the modest, nonprofit Catalan clubs have put into soccer training.”

FE Grama isn’t the only traditional soccer team upset with the Kings League. On Thursday, Club Esportiu Europa, known as CE Europa, another small soccer team in Catalonia, issued a statement regarding one of its players, Gerard Nolla. Local Spanish media reported that Nolla would abandon CE Europa to play for El Barrio, the Kings League team presided by TikToker Adri Contreras.

In its statement, CE Europa said Nolla had a contract with the club until June 2024, and that any entity interested in him would have to speak to the CE Europa to release him from his contract.

“He’s not going away for free,” CE Europa president Hector Ibar said on Friday.

Piqué, an ex-professional soccer player who retired from FC Barcelona last year and serves as president of the Kings League, addressed the FE Grama controversy in a livestream with Ibai on Thursday. He explained that he understood FE Grama’s decision to call for regulation of the Kings League and agreed that there should be official rules in place for his league.

Ibai Llanos, the Twitch streamer who is president of Porcinos FC, reacts to his team's game live at the Kings League finals. Courtesy of the Kings League

Piqué also revealed that he had been contacted by the National Sports Council, a Spanish government agency that oversees sports at the national level, over the FE Grama complaint.

“We’re going to adapt ourselves to the timings of traditional soccer, even though we believe we have an entirely different product, so that we don’t bother the clubs.” Piqué said. “In the end, though, this is like a normal transfer market. Sometimes they steal your players, and you can’t complain, especially in these categories.”

Starting next year, the Kings League will begin its draft earlier, Piqué added, that way players can have a clear idea about whether they’ll be participating in the Twitch league or not.

The Kings League president stressed that his team had always tried to do things the best way possible when it came to Catalonian soccer clubs and their players and would continue to do so. However, Piqué pointed out that when they started the Kings League, no one had any idea it would evolve to what it is now.

In just eight months, Piqué's project has shot to the top of the Twitch leaderboards and even launched a female soccer competition called the Queens League. The Kings League is one of the top 10 Twitch channels with most simultaneous viewers in any language. For its first split championship in March, the competition attracted a live crowd of more than 92,000 in FC Barcelona’s soccer stadium, becoming the biggest streamer-run event in history, and 1.1 million viewers on Twitch. In July, it held its second split finals before 57,000 people — the finals were in a much smaller stadium in Madrid — and 1.3 million on Twitch.

More than 57,000 people attended the Kings League finals in July at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. Courtesy of the Kings League

Traditional soccer is taking note of the Kings League’s success. Earlier this week, La Liga, Spain’s first division league where clubs like FC Barcelona and Real Madrid play, said it would reward clubs that help spice up game broadcasts with a portion of the profits it gets from TV for broadcast rights. La Liga is asking clubs to enable a face-to-face between coaches before games, interviews with players after games in an NBA style, and access to teams’ warm up sessions, according to local outlet COPE. It’s also debuting a new Hollywood-grade camera to capture different types of footage during the games.

Despite FE Grama president Morales’ harsh words about the Kings League, Piqué pointed out that his competition had also given a boost to Catalan soccer.

“A lot of people have gone to Catalan soccer stadiums just to see the players that played in the Kings League,” Piqué said. “When the games ended, they would jump on field to hug them and take selfies and photos with them. The Kings League has helped promote Catalan soccer. There are also synergies here.”