Gene Transfer from Incredibly Long Lived Animal Extends Lifespan in Mice

Mice genetically altered to have one of the same genes as naked mole rats live longer than typical mice and have higher resistance to cancer — even when researchers tried to artificially trigger the disease.
Naked mole rats live surprisingly long lives. In fact, they have a life expectancy of 30 years — almost eight times longer than a similarly sized house mouse.
The animals are also highly resistant to cancer, with some colonies not showing a single case even after years of observation.
Scientists suspected naked mole rats' secret weapon is high levels of high-molecular-mass hyaluronic acid (HMM-HA), a natural anti-inflammatory. But in a study published this week in the journal Nature, scientists tried to give the naked mole rat's power to another animal, in this case, a mouse.
The mice showed an extended lifespan and health, which the scientists believe are down to how HMM-HA fights inflammation in several parts of the body, leading to improved immune system function and healthier digestion.
Mice are not human, so it is unclear whether a similar gene transfer would work in other mammals. But the researchers did note that their findings could “demonstrate that the longevity mechanism that evolved in the naked mole-rat can be exported to other species, and open new paths for using HMM-HA to improve lifespan and healthspan.”
