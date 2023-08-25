Fukushima Nuclear Plant Discharge Water Safe To Drink, Initial Tests Show - The Messenger
Fukushima Nuclear Plant Discharge Water Safe To Drink, Initial Tests Show

Samples showed tritium levels well below the World Health Organization's limits for drinking water

Jonathan Lambert
Fukushima’s Daiichi Nuclear Power Stationpower plant in Japan. Taro Hama @ e-kamakura

Live monitoring around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant shows that levels of radioactive elements in the seawater are well below the limit the World Health Organization cites as safe to drink. 

The test results were released a day after Japan began releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.

It’s the first or many such tests that will monitor Japan’s plan to slowly release nearly 1.3 million metric tons of water contaminated by the 2011 nuclear catastrophe at the plant, triggered by the largest earthquake in Japan’s recorded history. 

An advanced filtration system removes the vast majority of radioactive elements from the contaminated water, but tritium — a radioactive version of hydrogen —- remains, since it can’t be separated from water. Japan’s plan is to dilute tritium to safe levels before releasing it into the ocean slowly. The International Atomic Energy Agency deemed the plan safe in a July 4 report, though neighboring countries have started banning seafood from Japan in protest.

Initial tests show that tritium levels were well within safety standards, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company, which is monitoring the discharge. Samples contained less than 10 becquerels of tritium per liter, which is well below the plan’s limit of 700 becquerels. 

The World Health Organization’s limit for safe drinking water is 10,000 becquerels.

Officials will continue monitoring the discharge system and live data can be found on the International Atomic Energy Agency website. 

