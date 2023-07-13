FTC Opens Investigation into ChatGPT Maker OpenAI over Data Security

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating ChatGPT maker OpenAI for possible violations of consumer protection laws.

In a 20-page document sent to the California company this week, the FTC said it is investigating whether OpenAI engaged in “unfair or deceptive” data security practices including risks of harm to consumers in the development of the large language model (LLM) technology that powers ChatGPT.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAi JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The government is demanding expansive company data dating back to June 2020, information on how data were obtained, deep descriptions of what data stem from public websites, and the various languages represented in the data. The FTC is also requesting OpenAI corporate information stretching back to 2017. The Washington Post was the first to report the document, which is titled “Civil Investigative Demand.”

The agency wants the company to share every step it has taken to correct the model’s “propensity to hallucinate” — referring to AI’s tendency to generate false information — or reveal any personal information.

The probe is the most significant government inquiry into the AI company since its chatbot burst into the limelight. After it launched in November 2022, ChatGPT emerged as the fastest-growing consumer app in history — a feat it held until Meta’s Thread surged past 100 million users just five days after it launched on July 5.

ChatGPT is a generative AI technology, that allows users to send simple text queries, called prompts, and receive instant responses on anything ranging from mundane requests about time to complex math equations and creative writing and poetry. Its growth underscores the power of modern computing and its impact on jobs including high-quality business and artistic functions that spooked millions of workers across different industries.

OpenAI has tried to douse concerns about the technology and the way it was built. Its CEO, Sam Altman, has become a regular face in Washington, meeting with politicians, including the President, and testifying in Congress.

But these engagements have not been enough. In March, the FTC warned that companies should not rush to market with new AI products until they had taken appropriate steps to assess and counter associated risks, including fraud. The agency’s director of Bureau of Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine, reiterated the concern in April. And in June, US senators, led by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, launched new efforts to regulate AI as European counterparts also steps up legislative efforts.

OpenAI itself is the subject of two lawsuits, including a possible $5 billion class action case, alleging it violated the copyrights and privacy of millions of users when scraped internet data to build its language model for ChatGPT.

The suit and the FTC investigation come when the company is witnessing some changes. ChatGPT user growth cooled in June, representing its first decline since it launched last year. OpenAI has also witnessed a significant change to its board, as three non-executive board members resigned for various reasons including possible conflict of interest.