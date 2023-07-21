FTC Ends Ongoing Legal Challenge to Activision Blizzard-Microsoft Merger

The Federal Trade Commission has dropped its legal challenge to Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, bringing the tech giant yet another step closer to closing its deal before its new deadline.



The FTC failed to file an objection to Microsoft’s motion to withdraw the proceeding from adjudication on Thursday. The inaction marks the end of this months-long battle between the US government and Microsoft over the near $69 billion acquisition.



The FTC could theoretically refile a challenge, but it is unlikely — the agency has suffered defeat after defeat in court in this case, including an initial ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley to not grant the agency’s request to block the deal earlier this month, and a subsequent failed attempt to appeal that ruling just last week.



The FTC’s seeming inability to show Microsoft shouldn’t acquire the Call of Duty publisher drew the ire of House Republicans earlier this week. In a letter to the Biden-appointed FTC’s chair, Lina Khan, 22 Republican members of the GOP-controlled House authored and signed a letter lambasting the agency for being anti-business.



Microsoft is now focused on coming to an agreement with the UK. The country’s Competition and Markets Authority is the last regulatory body that is investigating the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.



Shortly after Judge Scott Corley’s ruling in the FTC case, the CMA had agreed to pause its legal challenges in order to come to a mutual agreement over the merger. On Monday, the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal agreed to give Microsoft and the CMA more time to address concerns over Microsoft’s share in the cloud gaming market before trying to close their deal.



In turn, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard agreed to extend the deadline on Wednesday for the closure of their deal, from July 18 to October 18.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.