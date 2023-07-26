FTC Could File New Blockbuster Antitrust Case Against Amazon: Report

A Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit designed to break up tech giant Amazon into smaller companies could be filed in the next month, according to sources speaking to POLITICO.

The exact nature of the the suit is not clear, but sources said it is expected to center on Amazon Prime's bundling of TV, book, subscription and shipping services, and the apparent reliance of third-party sellers on Amazon's logistics services to deliver their goods to consumers.

Another allegation that may be included in the suit is Amazon's policy of asking third-party sellers to list their lowest available prices on the platform, which cuts their ability to offer lower prices on other sites, the sources said.

If that is part of the FTC suit, then it will echo the allegations made in a 2021 antitrust lawsuit filed against the company by the Washington, D.C. attorney general. In 2022, a similar lawsuit was filed in California. Amazon said that vendors are free to set their own prices in response to the allegations at the time.

Sources said the FTC has reportedly collected millions of documents and interviewed dozens of people as part of its investigation, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment.

The FTC has several other legal actions against Amazon ongoing. One of these is a lawsuit alleging the company used underhand tactics to enroll users into its Prime subscription plans. In May, the company agreed to pay out over $30 million over FTC claims its Ring video camera was used to spy on women and that Alexa units stored children’s data.

Amazon has hired numerous former FTC employees as it seeks to head off Lina Khan's FTC. Khan famously wrote a paper in 2017 laying out why Amazon should be broken up while attending Yale University.

