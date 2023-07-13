FTC Appeals Judge’s Ruling Allowing Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal To Go Through

The Federal Trade Commission appealed a U.S. District Court judge's ruling permitting Microsoft to buy video game publishing giant Activision Blizzard.

On Wednesday, the FTC filed the notice with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, indicating they still hope to block the $69 billion deal.

The FTC's original request for a preliminary injunction to halt the deal was denied on July 11. The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, said the FTC had failed to prove Microsoft's purchase would hurt competition in the video game market.

When Microsoft first announced their plan to buy Activision Blizzard, publisher of the best-selling and long-running Call of Duty franchise, gamers were concerned they would make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox. But the judge noted in her ruling that Microsoft had committed to making the games available on rival platforms such as Sony’s Playstation for 10 years after the purchase was completed and had also reached an agreement with Nintendo to port Call of Duty games to their Switch console.

“FTC has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this particular vertical merger in this specific industry may substantially lessen competition,” the judge wrote.

“To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content.”

Beyond the FTC’s appeal, there remains another obstacle in the way of the deal: In the wake of the Tuesday ruling, the United Kingdom’s Competitions and Markets Authority said they would open negotiations with Microsoft but the process was still in the early stages.

Activision Blizzard's legal representatives did not immediately return The Messenger's request for comment. When asked for comment, a lawyer for Microsoft sent The Messenger a statement from Brad Smith, the company's vice chair and president, that was initially released following the court decision on Monday.

“We’re grateful to the Court in San Francisco for this quick and thorough decision and hope other jurisdictions will continue working towards a timely resolution," he said. "As we’ve demonstrated consistently throughout this process, we are committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns.”