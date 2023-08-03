France’s AFP Sues Elon Musk’s X for Refusing to Pay for News Featured on Platform

Agence France-Presse, one of the world’s leading news agencies, is suing Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, for refusing to hold discussions about paying for the news content it features on its platform.

The Paris-based agency, which is more widely known as AFP, announced it was taking legal action against X on Wednesday. AFP contends that by refusing to hold talks, X is violating a 2019 French copyright law that establishes so-called “neighboring rights” for news publishers. The law requires online platforms to obtain authorization from news publishers before it reproduces all or part of their content in digital form. Platforms are also obligated to pay a licensing fee for the content.

AFP is a global newsgathering operation with a staff of 2,400 people in 151 countries.

“Agence France-Presse (AFP) has expressed its concerns over the clear refusal from Twitter (recently rebranded as ‘X’) to enter into discussions regarding the implementation of neighbouring rights for the press,” AFP said in a press release.



“These rights were established to enable news agencies and publishers to be remunerated by digital platforms which retain most of the monetary value generated by the distribution of news content.”

The Messenger reached out to X for comment on the lawsuit on Thursday morning but did not immediately receive a response.

Musk, meanwhile, did have thoughts on AFP’s lawsuit, stating in a post that he found it “bizarre.”

“This is bizarre. They want us to pay *them* for traffic to their site where they make advertising revenue and we don’t!?” Musk said on Wednesday night.

X isn’t the only company that’s ignored its neighboring rights obligations. Google also tried to avoid paying news organizations for using snippets of their content in news aggregation and search. After the French law came into force in 2019, Google eliminated snippets from its news search results in the country, displaying only the headline and the URL.

The move prompted a response from France’s competition authority, which said Google was abusing its dominant market position and ordered it to negotiate payment for news with publishers. Google and French news organizations came to an agreement in 2021, although the monetary terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Like in the Google case, AFP’s lawsuit against X could face an uphill battle. In recent months, Musk has made his disdain for the news media clear, banning journalists from the platform and calling the press “propaganda.” He also invoked the ire of NPR by affixing it with a “US state-affiliated media” label, which had historically only been used for outlets whose content is influenced by the state, such as China’s Xinhua News. Musk’s decision led NPR to quit X altogether.