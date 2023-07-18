Foxconn Buys $33M-Worth of Apple Equipment, Fueling India Expansion

Apple is extending its footprint in India. Over the last year, Foxconn Technology Group, one of Apple’s production partners, has acquired $33 million-worth of equipment from the American company as it develops a new manufacturing base in India. Bloomberg was first to report the purchase.



Foxconn is the biggest manufacturing partner for Apple, which makes the iPhone and is the world’s most valuable company. Foxconn, a Taiwan-based company, reportedly assembles 70% of the world’s iPhone shipments and is looking to expand manufacturing away from China as diplomatic relations with the US remain tense.



Foxconn is building a new $700 million production plant in the south Indian state of Karnataka. The 300-acre site represents the company’s biggest push to move manufacturing out of China. It is also working on another facility in the state of Telangana.



Apple began manufacturing the iPhone in India in 2017 and has gradually scaled up its factory and sourcing operations in the world’s most populated country. In the last fiscal year, the company’s iPhone production in India tripled, reaching $7 billion worth of smartphones. India now accounts for 7% of all global iPhone production.



The disclosure of the equipment purchase comes a few months after separate public engagements by Foxconn and Apple with the Indian government.



In April, Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledging his commitment to the Southern Asian country. Apple is accelerating efforts to reduce its dependency on China as Beijing’s trade war with America threatens the company’s supply chain.