Fossil of Tiny Ancient Whale Discovered in Egypt
The 8-foot-long species lived in the oceans of Earth over 41 million years ago.
Since leaving land roughly 50 million years ago, whales have generally gotten bigger, evolving into some of the largest animals ever. But these quintessential ocean giants could also be quite small, as a new fossil unearthed from the Egyptian desert shows.
Paleontologists uncovered the 41-million-year-old bones of a whale that likely measured just over 8 feet long and weighed only about 400 lbs. The new species, called Tutcetus rayanensis (after the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun) is the smallest known member of a group of ancient whales called basilosaurids, researchers report Thursday in Communications Biology.
The land-loving ancestors of modern whales were comparatively small, likely not much bigger than a tapir. But within a dozen million years or so, some ancient whales ballooned in size, including one species that may be the heaviest animal ever, potentially weighing 340 tons.
- Colossal Ancient Whale May Be Heaviest Animal Ever
- Man Discovers ‘Pretty Darn Scaly’ Prehistoric Fossil in Alabama Creek
- Severed Hands Unearthed in Egypt Were Spoils of War, a New Study Shows
- NASA Mars Rover Discovers Organic Matter in Ancient Riverbed
- Scientists Baffled by ‘Unexpected’ Ancient Skull That Doesn’t Resemble Other Early Humans
- Rare 125 Million-Year-Old Fossil Suggests Mammals May Have Hunted Dinosaurs
T. rayanensis followed a different evolutionary path. Researchers don’t have a full skeleton, but based on the bones they’ve found —parts of the skull, jaw, teeth and atlas vertebra— it measures nearly half the size of the previously smallest basilosaurid. Its diminutive body could be an evolutionary holdover from its ancestors’ days on land, or it could have been a response to global warming, the researchers suggest.
Around 42 million years ago, parts of the deep ocean got about 3.6 F warmer over roughly 30,000 years. That warming, the researchers suggest, may have favored smaller bodies that can shed excess heat more easily. Animals tend to be larger in colder climates and smaller in warmer climates, and aquatic animals in particular seem to shrink in size when temperatures rise over evolutionary timescales.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on InkTech
- Overwatch 2 Steam Debut Is Met With Overwhelmingly Negative User ReviewsTech
- This Backspace Keycap Can Run Doom Right on Your KeyboardTech
- Elon Musk’s X Lowers Requirements To Join Its Creator Payout ProgramTech
- The Team Behind One of Grand Theft Auto’s Biggest Mods Is Now Part of Rockstar GamesTech
- A Discovery in Mice Brains Could Solve Sexual Disorders in MenTech
- Russia Launches First Moon Mission Since 1976Tech
- Microsoft Shuts Down AI Assistant Cortana on Windows 11Tech
- Hasbro’s Original Optimus Prime Transformers Toy Is Back and Better Than EverTech
- The Government Has a Plan To Get Tech Companies To Take Cybersecurity SeriouslyTech
- What To Play This Weekend: Aug. 11-13Tech