Fossil of Tiny Ancient Whale Discovered in Egypt

Since leaving land roughly 50 million years ago, whales have generally gotten bigger, evolving into some of the largest animals ever. But these quintessential ocean giants could also be quite small, as a new fossil unearthed from the Egyptian desert shows.

Paleontologists uncovered the 41-million-year-old bones of a whale that likely measured just over 8 feet long and weighed only about 400 lbs. The new species, called Tutcetus rayanensis (after the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun) is the smallest known member of a group of ancient whales called basilosaurids, researchers report Thursday in Communications Biology.

The land-loving ancestors of modern whales were comparatively small, likely not much bigger than a tapir. But within a dozen million years or so, some ancient whales ballooned in size, including one species that may be the heaviest animal ever, potentially weighing 340 tons.

An illustration of what the extinct Tutcetus rayanensis, the smallest known basilosaurid whale, may have looked like while swimming in the Tethys Ocean of present-day Egypt, 41 million years ago. Ahmed Morsi and Hesham Sallam

T. rayanensis followed a different evolutionary path. Researchers don’t have a full skeleton, but based on the bones they’ve found —parts of the skull, jaw, teeth and atlas vertebra— it measures nearly half the size of the previously smallest basilosaurid. Its diminutive body could be an evolutionary holdover from its ancestors’ days on land, or it could have been a response to global warming, the researchers suggest.

Around 42 million years ago, parts of the deep ocean got about 3.6 F warmer over roughly 30,000 years. That warming, the researchers suggest, may have favored smaller bodies that can shed excess heat more easily. Animals tend to be larger in colder climates and smaller in warmer climates, and aquatic animals in particular seem to shrink in size when temperatures rise over evolutionary timescales.