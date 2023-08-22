Former Bose Employees Launch Bid to Build Earbuds Designed for Sleep - The Messenger
Former Bose Employees Launch Bid to Build Earbuds Designed for Sleep

The Ozlo Sleepbuds hope to bring biometric data to consumers to help them get a good night sleep

Sherin Shibu
Ozlo says its Sleepbuds are comfortable enough to wear all nightOzlo

Three former Bose engineers are betting big on a product the headphone giant had itself abandoned after they failed to sell. The trio, whose startup Ozlo has already raised $10 million in funding, launched a Kickstarter campaign on Tuesday to drum up early orders and support for a set of sleep-promoting earbuds, which they say will transform how we sleep.

For a more detailed look at the Ozlo Sleepbuds and the growth of the sleep tech sector, check out our coverage in The Messenger's Health section: New Sleep Buds Promise to Put — and Keep You — Asleep

Sleepbuds
Ozlo's silicone buds come with noise-masking sounds as well the ability to stream your own content.Ozlo; Getty Images

The Ozlo Sleepbuds are similar to Bose’s old version in that they promise the wearer comfort and noise cancelling. But they also have a similar look and feel, are priced in the same ballpark ($250-$300), and have a comparable battery life of around 10 hours. 

The Ozlo Sleepbuds can also play music or noise-masking tracks. The main difference between the old Bose buds and Ozlo's new hardware is the latter's emphasis on biometric data.

Ozlo states that any similarities to the old Bose earbuds are not a coincidence: Ozlo incorporates “certain acquired and licensed proprietary sleep-related technology from Bose Corporation."

Ozlo’s Sleepbuds are designed with biometric sensing technology that claims to monitor the wearer's movements through the night. The idea is that the information can help wearers track when in the night they go through different sleep stages.

The charging case is also upgraded in the Ozlo version, packing sensors to detect light, sound and ambient temperature. Ozlo says the data can help users better understand their sleep environment. When the wearer wakes up in the morning, they will be greeted to a data breakdown in Ozlo’s mobile app, the company said.

Ozlo plans to sell its Sleepbuds to the general public on OzloSleep.com by the end of the year at a price of $299. The estimated delivery for early Kickstarter buyers is November 2023, with more units shipping out in December.

