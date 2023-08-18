FitMe’s Home 3D Body Scanner and AI Personal Trainer Has Crowdfunded Nearly $100,000 So Far

FitMe’s 3D body scanner and AI personal trainer is a resounding success on Kickstarter, surpassing its $6,000 fundraising goal by $86,327 and counting. FitMe takes a new approach to fitness tracking by supplementing traditional metrics (calories burned, weight on the scale) with 3D body scans providing additional data.

Instead of measuring your body with a tape measure or weighing yourself every week, you can simply stand in front of FitMe’s compact 3D body scanner. The AI computer conducts a scan using 900,000+ individual depth points for supposedly accurate measurements of body fat percentage, among other factors. It then compiles this data into a report and creates a personalized workout and nutrition plan. You can take an unlimited number of scans, and training options include muscle growth, fat loss, strength, endurance, and recomposition.

When at the gym, you can log your sets, weights, and reps directly on FitMe’s companion app as well as access nutrition targets.

You don’t need the 3D body scanner to benefit from FitMe’s AI technology – the app is a tool in and of itself. In cases when a user decides to employ just the app, the AI trainer will use logged training data to optimize workouts instead of incorporating 3D scan data into its recommendations.

The app also has a healthspan tracker to motivate users to stay stronger throughout their lives. The tracker promises to show how much a user can expect to lift at a future age–so you can realistically see, based on current research, how much you will be able to lift at 90 years old based on how much you’re lifting now.

A former personal trainer, who asked to remain anonymous, shared their thoughts on FitMe with The Messenger.

“I can see why someone would go for this over a personal trainer,” said the source. “Just looking at this, it looks like a cheaper alternative to personal training, which can be quite costly. The personal training industry is threatened by this technology in the sense that this does a huge portion of the job: setting workout goals, and tracking progress.”

A recent study in Nature Digital Medicine corroborated these concerns, as it pointed out that AI chatbots can be surprisingly good fitness coaches.



That said, there are some barriers, such as cost. FitMe plans to ship out to Kickstarter backers in December. Available rewards include 1-year access to the AI trainer and app without the 3D body scanner ($119) and 1-year access to the FitMe device, app and AI trainer ($359). This appears to be early-bird pricing, so it's unclear what the final retail cost might be. Higher pledge tiers allow backers to donate more in exchange for lifetime app access.

For customers concerned about data privacy, FitMe says its scanner processes body scans on its encrypted AI computer instead of the cloud, for extra security and data protection.

With products yet to be shipped out, it’s hard to tell how personalized this AI gets. If two people with extremely similar body types input their data on FitMe, how different would their plans be? Further, how exactly is the FitMe scanner able to miniaturize tech that has so far been largely limited to enterprise customers without sacrificing accuracy? The company has yet to say.

FitMe co-founders Nilay Sawant and Gajan Nagaraj, who have previously worked for Amazon and Intel, did not respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.