First New Nuclear Reactor in 3 Decades Switches On in Georgia

The first new nuclear power reactor built in the United States in over 30 years is now operational.

On Monday July 31, Georgia Power announced that Plant Vogtle Unit 3 had passed all tests and safety inspections and begun supplying clients with power.

The unit is part of a 4-unit plant in eastern Georgia near the South Carolina border. Unit 3 alone will power roughly 500,000 homes and businesses — its operator, Georgia Power, claims the plant will be the largest generator of clean energy in the United States.

The Vogtle plant began service in 1987 with Unit 1, and 1989 with Unit 2.

Unit 4 is expected to begin supplying power in late 2023 or early 2024. Unit 3 was supposed to start operating in 2016, but ballooning costs and other delays pushed the date six years. Unit 3 and 4 have blown their initial budget of $14 billion up to $31 billion, according to an Associated Press report.

Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Unit 3 has officially gone online, becoming the first new nuclear power facility to be built in 30 years. Georgia Power

“Today is a historic day for the State of Georgia, Southern Company, and the entire energy sector, as we continue transforming the way we power the lives of millions of Americans,” said Chris Womack, president and CEO of Georgia Power’s parent company, Southern Company, in a statement.

“With Unit 3 completed, and Unit 4 in the final stages of construction and testing, this project shows just how new nuclear can and will play a critical role in achieving a clean energy future for the United States," Womack added.

According to the Georgia Power website, Unit 3 and 4 will mark the first ever use of the AP1000 Generation III+ reactor, which they claim has more advanced safety features than other nuclear reactors, including the ability to shut down passively without outside power and without human intervention.

The plant is named for Alvin Vogtle, a former electricity executive whose exploits as a World War II prisoner of war was the inspiration for the 1963 film The Great Escape.

Plant Vogtle Unit 3 uses uranium pellets as a fuel source. According to a recent report in The Messenger, American power companies spend roughly $1 billion each year buying uranium from Russia, the world's largest exporter of the heavy metal.