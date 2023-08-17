Fire And Climate Change Drove Ice Age Extinctions In California

Thousands of years ago, what is now the paved sprawl of Los Angeles was home to some unusual giants.

Gargantuan ground sloths lumbered about, stalked by hungry dire wolves and saber-toothed cats, while coyotes — a staple of the modern L.A. landscape, too — flitted around.

But at a point toward the end of the last Ice Age some 13,000 years, the largest animals — called megafauna — vanished. What made them disappear here and across the globe is largely a mystery: Some propose human hunting is to blame, others theorize climate change or an asteroid did them in.

But now, a new study in the journal Science offers a new narrative that modern-day Californians know all too well: fire.

The story goes like this: About 16,000 years ago, Southern California started getting drier. Human hunting and this warming climate combined to make the landscape increasingly fire-prone, sparking a few hundred years of catastrophic conflagration that transformed the ecosystem, ultimately driving the megafauna to extinction in the area.

This story sounds all too familiar in the wake of wildfires across the United States.

“It’s no secret that fires are increasing, look at what happened in Hawaii,” said F. Robin O’Keefe, a paleontologist at Marshall University and co-author of the study. “If we understand what happened before, maybe we can save ourselves now.”

Reconstructing events so far in the past is difficult, and some experts told The Messenger that they’re skeptical that the reported data are fine-grained enough to support the story. But others say there is enough to support the study’s conclusions.



“This is a pretty cool study,” said Anikó Tóth, an ecologist at The University of New South Wales who studies the megafauna extinction. “The results hint at the potential for humans to have orchestrated significant ecological transformations during that period.”

Tar pits full of fossils

A skull from the La Brea tar pits in Los Angeles. Ted Soqui / Contributor/Getty Images

To solve the mystery of what happened to the megafauna, researchers need to line up a detailed fossil record that spans thousands of years with measures of how the climate and human activity changed over time. But the many gaps in the fossil record make it difficult to know precisely what was going on when animals started disappearing.

Ironically, tar pits in the middle of L.A. offer what might be the clearest picture of this timeframe. For tens of thousands of years, these naturally occurring asphalt ponds have trapped and preserved various Ice Age animals in tar.

“There are literally hundreds of thousands of fossils there,” said O’Keefe, some of which go back 50,000 years before the megafaunal extinction.

O’Keefe and his colleagues used radiocarbon dating to estimate when 172 specimens representing coyotes and seven extinct species — including dire wolves, saber-toothed cats, giant ground sloths — died.

“We could see the extinction event,” said O’Keefe. Around 13,000 years ago, “the megafauna all died out and the coyotes just kept going, it was a eureka moment.”

About 60 miles from these tar pits is Lake Elsinore, where researchers had already analyzed cores of sediment to reconstruct the local climate over the same period. Combining these with the fossil record offered a way to reconstruct the story, O’Keefe said.

Pulling the threads together, the researchers found climate and anthropogenic activity both played a role. Around 16,000 years ago, the region began warming up and drying out. Around the same time, the researchers estimated a major dip in herbivores, likely driven by human hunting.

The ecosystem “got top heavy,” said O’Keefe, with more carnivores than herbivores. Suddenly, at roughly 13,000 years ago, “everything falls off a cliff,” he said.

That tipping point coincided with a major spike in charcoal, according to the Lake Elsinore data, likely the product of fire.

“There’d be these huge conflagrations every few years,” O’Keefe said. Humans had likely been lighting fires in the region for thousands of years before megafauna went kaput. But as herbivores got hunted out, the amount of fuel for fires went up. Gradual warming and drying turned the region into a tinderbox.

Over a relatively short timespan, the ecosystem underwent a “phase transition,” said O’Keefe, transformed by fire from something that resembled Vancouver into something akin to L.A. today

“It wasn’t just climate or just people,” said O’Keefe. “It was everything together, leading to this collapse of the ecosystem.”

Enough data?

“It's great to see some fresh ideas about how human land-use could have contributed to megafauna [extinction],” said Christopher Carleton, a paleo data scientist at the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology who wasn’t involved in the study. “I like their interpretations, but I don’t think we’re justified in believing them.”

Carleton argues that there aren’t enough fossils to reconstruct how megafauna populations changed over time.

“Even though new dates are crucial for answering questions about the megafauna extinction, [172] dates really isn’t that many,” he said. The analysis underestimates the uncertainties inherent in radiocarbon dating, he added, making it difficult to line up the fossil and climatological data.

Tóth, the ecologist at the University of New South Wales, disagrees. Acknowledging those uncertainties, she said “the overall insights likely remain significant.”

It would take another thousand years or so for megafauna to disappear from North America, and this study can’t explain their global demise. But the study does “offer a cautionary tale,” said O’Keefe.

“If we’re not careful, we might push our ecosystem into another phase transition.”