Finance Giants Accused of Enabling Bitcoin ‘Climate Catastrophe’ in New Report

Some of America’s biggest financial institutions are enabling a “climate catastrophe” due to their tacit support for Bitcoin according to a new report published Tuesday by Greenpeace, an international activist organization focused on environmental and animal rights protection.

Greenpeace called out BlackRock, Fidelity, Vanguard, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express in the report for their investments and support of the growth of Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Bitcoin mining uses a huge amount of energy. Andriy Onufriyenko / Getty Images

“Bitcoin has emerged as a new roadblock to progress on addressing the climate crisis,” the environmental group states in the report. In fact, Bitcoin consumes as much electricity as entire countries, Greenpeace claims. “The energy consumption and carbon emissions from Bitcoin… rival those of some small countries, and the global machine that keeps it running generates air, water, and noise pollution.”

If unaddressed, Bitcoin’s “climate destruction is likely to accelerate,” the report suggests. Meanwhile, traditional financial companies support Bitcoin mining efforts and increasingly offer new investment products and services tied to the digital currency, Greenpeace said.

Bitcoin and much of the crypto economy has been a focus of climate activists since the virtual currencies gained prominence in 2009. Crypto mining, the process of creating new Bitcoin tokens, uses more energy than Finland, a country of 5.5 million. China, which previously generated around 75% of the processing power for the Bitcoin network, banned crypto mining in 2021, forcing digital mining companies to move their rigs to different locations including jurisdictions with less green power sources.

In the report, Greenpeace points out that JPMorgan, Citigroup, Vanguard, BlackRock Fidelity and Goldman Sachs are major investors in Riot Platforms, a Texas-based crypto mining company. “Riot’s facility in Rockdale, Texas is the largest carbon emitter and energy user among U.S.-based Bitcoin mines,” Greenpeace stated, pointing to a New York Times report that showed the company uses the same amount of electricity as the nearest 300,000 homes in the US.

Greenpeace also also said Visa, Mastercard and American Express support Bitcoin purchases and criticized their plans to support the digital tokens on new blockchain networks.

