Finance Giants Accused of Enabling Bitcoin ‘Climate Catastrophe’ in New Report
Greenpeace called out BlackRock, Fidelity, Vanguard, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express
Some of America’s biggest financial institutions are enabling a “climate catastrophe” due to their tacit support for Bitcoin according to a new report published Tuesday by Greenpeace, an international activist organization focused on environmental and animal rights protection.
Greenpeace called out BlackRock, Fidelity, Vanguard, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express in the report for their investments and support of the growth of Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.
“Bitcoin has emerged as a new roadblock to progress on addressing the climate crisis,” the environmental group states in the report. In fact, Bitcoin consumes as much electricity as entire countries, Greenpeace claims. “The energy consumption and carbon emissions from Bitcoin… rival those of some small countries, and the global machine that keeps it running generates air, water, and noise pollution.”
- US Charges Russian Pair in Hack That Led to Collapse of Early Bitcoin Giant
- As the Finance Industry Ups Investment in Crypto, It Can’t Ignore Banking or Climate Volatility
- Fidelity Is Latest Wall Street Titan To Submit Bitcoin ETF Application
- ‘Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde’ Plead Guilty in $3.6 Billion Hack
- Why Amazon, Google and Other Tech Giants Are Flouting Some New Government Cybersecurity Recommendations
If unaddressed, Bitcoin’s “climate destruction is likely to accelerate,” the report suggests. Meanwhile, traditional financial companies support Bitcoin mining efforts and increasingly offer new investment products and services tied to the digital currency, Greenpeace said.
Bitcoin and much of the crypto economy has been a focus of climate activists since the virtual currencies gained prominence in 2009. Crypto mining, the process of creating new Bitcoin tokens, uses more energy than Finland, a country of 5.5 million. China, which previously generated around 75% of the processing power for the Bitcoin network, banned crypto mining in 2021, forcing digital mining companies to move their rigs to different locations including jurisdictions with less green power sources.
In the report, Greenpeace points out that JPMorgan, Citigroup, Vanguard, BlackRock Fidelity and Goldman Sachs are major investors in Riot Platforms, a Texas-based crypto mining company. “Riot’s facility in Rockdale, Texas is the largest carbon emitter and energy user among U.S.-based Bitcoin mines,” Greenpeace stated, pointing to a New York Times report that showed the company uses the same amount of electricity as the nearest 300,000 homes in the US.
Greenpeace also also said Visa, Mastercard and American Express support Bitcoin purchases and criticized their plans to support the digital tokens on new blockchain networks.
The financial institutions concerned did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 ReleaseTech
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech