Finally, a Pen Full of WD-40 To Fix All Your (DIY) Problems

There’s nothing that a little WD-40 can’t fix, except maybe finding room in a bag for a can of WD-40. Enter the new WD-40 Precision Pen, which does for personal lubricant what the Tide Pen does for laundry detergent.

The pen comes in a blister pack of three for $12.75 on Amazon, and it’s technically a rebrand of a previous product called the WD-40 No-Mess Pen. The No-Mess Pen was sold strictly as a cleaning product, and was intended to be used to remove stickers and crayon markings.

The Precision Pen fits the same purpose, but is more general in its marketing, promising to do everything that a regular can of WD-40 might do. Both contain the “original WD-40 formula,” and are good for stopping squeaks, loosening tight fits and protecting against corrosion.

A commercial for the precision pen highlights that it isn’t intended just for portability. Because the precision pen doesn’t use aerosol, it can “apply the exact amount of product to small areas and tight spaces with ease.”

WD-40’s commercials are targeting mechanics and electricians this time around, rather than beleaguered parents. But for either, it’s now easier than ever to carry around one of the world’s most versatile substances.