Finally, a Pen Full of WD-40 To Fix All Your (DIY) Problems - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Finally, a Pen Full of WD-40 To Fix All Your (DIY) Problems

The WD-40 Precision Pen is a compact and non-aerosol tool to quickly apply the world’s most famous lubricant

Published |Updated
Michelle Ehrhardt
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
WD-40 Company

There’s nothing that a little WD-40 can’t fix, except maybe finding room in a bag for a can of WD-40. Enter the new WD-40 Precision Pen, which does for personal lubricant what the Tide Pen does for laundry detergent.

The pen comes in a blister pack of three for $12.75 on Amazon, and it’s technically a rebrand of a previous product called the WD-40 No-Mess Pen. The No-Mess Pen was sold strictly as a cleaning product, and was intended to be used to remove stickers and crayon markings.

The Precision Pen fits the same purpose, but is more general in its marketing, promising to do everything that a regular can of WD-40 might do. Both contain the “original WD-40 formula,” and are good for stopping squeaks, loosening tight fits and protecting against corrosion.

Read More

A commercial for the precision pen highlights that it isn’t intended just for portability. Because the precision pen doesn’t use aerosol, it can “apply the exact amount of product to small areas and tight spaces with ease.”
WD-40’s commercials are targeting mechanics and electricians this time around, rather than beleaguered parents. But for either, it’s now easier than ever to carry around one of the world’s most versatile substances.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.