Finally, a Pen Full of WD-40 To Fix All Your (DIY) Problems

There’s nothing that a little WD-40 can’t fix, except maybe finding room in a bag for a can of WD-40. Enter the new WD-40 Precision Pen, which does for personal lubricant what the Tide Pen does for laundry detergent.
The pen comes in a blister pack of three for $12.75 on Amazon, and it’s technically a rebrand of a previous product called the WD-40 No-Mess Pen. The No-Mess Pen was sold strictly as a cleaning product, and was intended to be used to remove stickers and crayon markings.
The Precision Pen fits the same purpose, but is more general in its marketing, promising to do everything that a regular can of WD-40 might do. Both contain the “original WD-40 formula,” and are good for stopping squeaks, loosening tight fits and protecting against corrosion.
- 40-Year-Old Cold Case Reopens After Murder Victim Finally Identified
- The SVB collapse and rescue according to a tech entrepreneur: ‘We’re not all Elon Musks’
- ‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final Curtain
- ‘Debt bomb’ risks: More than 40 nations are at risk of default — and that’s a problem for us all
- Michelle Pfeiffer Says Her Late Father Inspired Her New Fragrance Line
A commercial for the precision pen highlights that it isn’t intended just for portability. Because the precision pen doesn’t use aerosol, it can “apply the exact amount of product to small areas and tight spaces with ease.”
WD-40’s commercials are targeting mechanics and electricians this time around, rather than beleaguered parents. But for either, it’s now easier than ever to carry around one of the world’s most versatile substances.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech
- Elon Musk Says ‘CEO’ Is a Fake Title Two Months After He Hired a CEO for TwitterTech
- Biden Administration Launches Effort to Defend Schools From HackersTech
- Bots And ‘A Virtual Ghost Town’: Softbank Sues Portfolio Company’s Ex-CEO For FraudTech