Final Reddit r/Place Community Mural Underscores Anger at CEO Steve Huffman

Reddit users have memorialized their ire toward CEO Steve Huffman in the final iteration of r/place — a community art project where users create art pixel by pixel over a series a days — working together to form the words ‘F-ck Spez,’ a reference to Huffman’s username on the site.

The message wasn’t surprising. This year’s r/place has been high drama from the start. When the company announced the communal artwork, some users accused Reddit of trying to distract them from recent changes made by Reddit they were unhappy with, such as the decision to charge developers to access its API, which led to the shuttering of third-party apps like Apollo, and eliminating the Reddit Gold awards system.

Other users believed Reddit was trying to increase traffic to the site by bringing back the popular art project. Last year, 10.4 million users placed more than 160 million total pixels on the canvas.

A blurred out version of the 'f-ck spez' message Reddit users wrote on the r/place mural. Reddit via Screenshot

Much of the anger from Reddit users has been directed at Huffman personally, who has been the public face sent out to explain why the company decided to charge others to use its API. As such, when Reddit announced it was launching a new edition of r/place, users of more than a dozen subreddits with more than 30.3 million members combined plotted to use the activity to tell him to go to hell.

“We need to unite all of Reddit to make a massive message spanning the entire canvas saying ‘F-ck u/spez,’ the user u/Mikkel65 said last Wednesday.

Over the six days that r/place race its course, users saw mixed results. While they did succeed in writing “f-ck u/spez” in a variety of languages across the canvas, they didn’t manage to fill it up with that message. Other users worked on different projects not associated with the Reddit CEO, including country flags, cats with sunglasses, and homages to Technoblade, a Minecraft YouTuber who passed away in 2022.

Although some users thought Reddit employees might try to block them from writing “f-ck spez” on the r/place canvas — and it did, at times — the company let it users vent in the end. Reddit did, however, erase a drawing depicting Huffman getting beheaded by a guillotine, citing the activity’s rules, which prohibit targeted hate of individuals.

The final “f-ck spez” was added before the company closed the r/place activity for the year on Tuesday and remained on the final mural shared by Reddit employees.

"r/place is what r/place is, and redditors want to reddit," Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt said when reached for comment.

Many users responded to the post with iterations of “f-ck spez” once more, while others speculated that the high participation in r/place was a victory for the company. It might not be as big of a win as they think, though. Similarweb, a third-party online traffic analyst, told The Messenger on Wednesday morning that Reddit didn’t see a big traffic bump during the initial days of r/place.

A screenshot of a post by a Reddit employee celebrating the end of r/place 2023. Screenshot via Reddit

Year over year, traffic to Reddit on mobile and web was down 6.5%.

“What a perfect r/place it was to carry the message to the broader audience. F-ck u/spez,” the user u/jcgaminglab wrote on Tuesday night.