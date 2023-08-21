Feds Pour $667 Million in Fresh Funds for Rural Internet Projects

The White House announced Monday $667 million in funding for grants and loans to expand internet access across the most remote parts of the country.



The cash will go to the US Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program to bring faster broadband connectivity to rural America.



“With this investment, we’re getting funding to communities in every corner of the country because we believe that no kid should have to sit in the back of a mama’s car in a McDonald’s parking lot in order to do homework,” said Mitch Landrieu, the White House’s infrastructure coordinator, in a call with reporters.



Begun in 2018, ReConnect has already poured over $3.8 billion into building, buying up and improving internet connectivity for eligible communities across the US. The latest disbursement will go to 37 new projects.



The federal cash will flow to communications companies based in “underserved” communities, which are those where half the households lack access to internet download speeds of 100 megabits per second and upload speeds of 20 megabits per second.



The USDA is set to spend billions of dollars on broadband projects as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which included a $65 billion package to improve high-speed internet access by 2030.



And earlier this year, the Biden Administration has doled out over $40 billion across several states where faster broadband is either not available or too slow.



Ultimately, communities in 22 states and on the Marshall Islands, an island chain that lies between Hawaii and the Philippines and which is largely dependent on the US but not considered a state, will benefit from the programs.