Feds Asked To Investigate Google for Child Ad-Targeting

Child protection groups have asked the US Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google over claims it served targeted ads to kids on YouTube, despite a federal law prohibiting the practice.

Fairplay and Common Sense Media sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission Wednesday following a New York Times report that found kids may have been tracked online for ads, which is in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The law requires websites to get consent from a parent before collecting personal information of children under 13.

Fairplay and Common Sense Media’s request was co-signed by the nonprofit Center for Digital Democracy. Separately, a letter from Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called for the Federal Trade Commission to look into the same issue on August 17.

“YouTube and Google cannot continue treating young people’s data as an unprotected commodity from which to profit with abandon,” the Senators wrote.

Fairplay ran their own tests on YouTube, selecting criteria for ad targeting and asked Google to run the ads on kids’ YouTube channels, according to an AP report.

Technically, the test should have not resulted in any ad placements on children’s channels, but Fairplay claims it registered 1,400 impressions on ads on “made for kids” channels.

“The conclusions in this letter point to a fundamental misunderstanding of how advertising works on made for kids content," a Google spokesperson told The Messenger. "We do not allow ads personalization on made for kids content and we do not allow advertisers to target children with ads across any of our products. We also do not offer advertisers the option to directly target made for kids content as a whole. Unfortunately, this letter is based on yet another faulty Adalytics report that misleads the broader public about how advertising works on made for kids content. We've reached out to Fairplay to clarify what they saw and share how our protections work."