Feds Eye New Cuts to Water Use From Dwindling Colorado River: Report

The Bureau of Reclamation is expected to lay out new rules affecting how much water states can use from the Colorado River this week. The expected slate of fresh cuts on water usage for 2024 will affect Arizona and Nevada, as well as the two states in northern Mexico that rely in part on the Colorado — but unlike past reductions in usage, these cuts will be less dramatic in scope according to reporting from the AP.
After years of discussion and wrangling, the seven states of the Colorado River Compact reached a tentative agreement on water use cuts in May. That agreement, which will still likely be finalized and take effect after next year, will divvy up the brunt of the cuts between the lower basin states — Arizona, Nevada and the river's biggest user, California.
For now though, an extremely snowy and wet winter has somewhat replenished the river's major reservoirs, Lakes Mead and Powell.
The AP reports that the new rules will essentially reinstate previous years' plans, with Arizona seeing an 18% reduction in total water allocation and Nevada seeing a 5% cut. In this scenario, California will not have to cut Colorado River water usage at all.
This year's wet weather has eased the dire need to conserve Colorado water. But experts do not expect the system to recover in the near future.
The river, which gives water to more than 40 million people, will face further drought and rising temperatures as the climate warms. Ultimately, how its water is used will have to change to stop its reservoirs from drying up entirely.
- The Colorado River drought is the first climate disaster the U.S. legally has to deal with
- Water Is ‘Climate Change’s Deadliest Weapon,’ Scientists Warn — And It Will Get Worse
- Western States Reach Deal to Save Drought-Stricken Colorado River
- Russia draining a Ukrainian reservoir is a reminder that water can be a weapon in a warming world
- Satellite Photos Reveal ‘Staggering’ Loss of Water in Global Lakes
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- San Francisco Tests Self-Driving Shuttles As Part of Autonomous Transit PushNews
- Space Companies Should Beware of Foreign Hackers, US Government WarnsTech
- FitMe’s Home 3D Body Scanner and AI Personal Trainer Has Crowdfunded Nearly $100,000 So FarTech
- Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Burn on Social Media as Maui SmoldersTech
- Canada Tells Meta To Lift News Ban as Wildfires Ravage CountryTech
- Tinder Operator Suspends Partnership with Background Check OrgTech
- Microsoft Accidentally Broke Hotmail, System Admins Posted to RedditTech
- Green Sea Turtle Nests Hit Record Number On Texas BeachesTech
- India’s Moon Mission Captures Mesmerizing Images Ahead of Historic LandingTech
- Threads Updates Following Feed, Makes It Easier To Find Key PostsTech
- Tech Billionaires with Hawaii Estates Promise Cash for Maui RecoveryTech
- Elon Musk Promises To End Ability To Block Users on X in Most CasesTech