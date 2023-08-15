Feds Eye New Cuts to Water Use From Dwindling Colorado River: Report - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning

Feds Eye New Cuts to Water Use From Dwindling Colorado River: Report

After a soaking wet winter offered a temporary reprieve for the river, some states will now be asked to conserve water

Published |Updated
Dave Levitan
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A wet winter has eased conditions along the Colorado and allowed somewhat reduced cuts to water usage. Last year, water levels in Lake Mead, seen here, fell so low that sunken boats began to reappear.David McNew/Getty Images

The Bureau of Reclamation is expected to lay out new rules affecting how much water states can use from the Colorado River this week. The expected slate of fresh cuts on water usage for 2024 will affect Arizona and Nevada, as well as the two states in northern Mexico that rely in part on the Colorado — but unlike past reductions in usage, these cuts will be less dramatic in scope according to reporting from the AP.

After years of discussion and wrangling, the seven states of the Colorado River Compact reached a tentative agreement on water use cuts in May. That agreement, which will still likely be finalized and take effect after next year, will divvy up the brunt of the cuts between the lower basin states — Arizona, Nevada and the river's biggest user, California.

For now though, an extremely snowy and wet winter has somewhat replenished the river's major reservoirs, Lakes Mead and Powell.

The AP reports that the new rules will essentially reinstate previous years' plans, with Arizona seeing an 18% reduction in total water allocation and Nevada seeing a 5% cut. In this scenario, California will not have to cut Colorado River water usage at all.

This year's wet weather has eased the dire need to conserve Colorado water. But experts do not expect the system to recover in the near future.

The river, which gives water to more than 40 million people, will face further drought and rising temperatures as the climate warms. Ultimately, how its water is used will have to change to stop its reservoirs from drying up entirely.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.