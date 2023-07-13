The Federal Election Commission may yet address how political ads use video manipulated by artificial intelligence following new urging from Congressional Democrats and a refiled petition to the commission by a non-profit group.

The FEC had tabled an earlier petition by the advocacy group, Public Citizen, after a 3-3 vote along party lines in late June. Regulators said the initial petition didn’t follow a basic rule in these types of procedures: It failed to cite any existing code that the FEC could use to begin governing these ads. Moreover, the commission said it doubted it had authority over regulating the videos, which are known as deep fakes.

“We clarified where new language would go in the code, just to make it very clear what we’re referencing and how they could go about this,” said Public Citizen Vice President Lisa Gilbert. “That’s one thing but the second piece is their authority. They thought they did not have the statutory authority but we said it's crystal clear they do – fraudulent misrepresentation is about deliberately misleading using campaign advertisements.”

Meanwhile, a group of lawmakers from the House and Senate have issued a letter supporting Public Citizen’s petition. The letter, led by Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and signed by nearly 50 other members of Congress, decries ads using generative AI, saying the technology could allow candidates to “fraudulently misrepresent themselves, disrupting the democratic processes that serve our country.” The FEC’s failure to consider new rules could “reduce transparency in our elections and undermine faith in our political system,” the lawmakers wrote.

Experts have warned that AI could have a detrimental impact on elections—whether through deep fakes or through other AI-powered technology that could allow candidates to be impersonated. And while Congress has introduced bills that make clear certain political materials were generated by AI, none have passed.