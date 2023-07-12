FCC Considers Cybersecurity Funding For Schools And Libraries, Which Are Top Ransomware Targets

The FCC could soon begin helping U.S. schools and libraries protect themselves from cyberattacks.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday shared a proposal with her colleagues that, if approved, would solicit public feedback on a pilot program to fund K-12 schools and libraries’ cybersecurity improvements.
The pilot program would use the FCC’s Universal Service Fund, which is funded by fees paid by telecommunications companies, to help these institutions buy technology like firewalls. All told, Rosenworcel hopes to distribute as much as $200 million over three years.
K-12 schools are among the most common victims of cyberattacks, especially ransomware. They often lack dedicated cybersecurity personnel or significant security resources, store sensitive data about students, and cannot afford long technological outages, all of which make them attractive targets.
Ransomware struck 45 school districts containing 1,981 schools in 2022, according to a report by the security firm Emsisoft. So far this year, ransomware has hit 43 districts containing 600 schools, with data stolen from 34 of those districts, Brett Callow, an Emsisoft threat analyst, told The Messenger.
The cybersecurity project is the third phase of Rosenworcel’s “Learn Without Limits” initiative, which aims to expand how schools and libraries can benefit from funds earmarked for them through the Universal Service Fund's E-Rate program, which is dedicated to improving their broadband access.
In December, the FCC asked for public comments on whether to allow schools and libraries to use E-Rate funds to purchase “advanced or next-generation firewalls and services, as well as other network security services.”
The FCC said in a statement that the new pilot program announced Wednesday would exist separately from E-Rate “to ensure gains in enhanced cybersecurity don’t come at a cost of undermining E-Rate’s success in promoting digital equity.”
