Fans Are Sick Of Waiting For A New ‘Def Jam’ Game, So AEW Modders Are Making It Themselves

It's been sixteen years since Electronic Arts has published a new entry in the beloved hip-hop-inspired and celebrity-backed Def Jam wrestling game series. Tired of waiting, some video game modders are taking matters into their own hands with a series of unofficial updates for the newly released and somewhat poorly received wrestling game, AEW: Fight Forever. The result is the first time in over a decade that fans have been able to pit some of hip-hop's biggest acts against one another in all out brawls, and it's a testament to how transformative the work of dedicated hobbyists can be.



Modder HeatVsOps' approach, for instance, relies on using the new game to help fans relive the classics. He's been hard at work importing some of the most memorable characters and arenas from 2003’s Def Jam: Vendetta and its sequel Def Jam: Fight For New York as downloadable mods for AEW: Fight Forever. Lil Kim, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, and Xzibit are among some of the first characters Fight Forever players who own the PC version of the game can add to their rosters.

“We have been begging for a new Def Jam game for years now,” HeatVsOps, who’s been experimenting with mods for less than a year, told The Messenger. “I felt like this was the perfect time to grab these Def Jam characters and add them to AEW: Fight Forever.”



The process works because of AEW's own retro approach, which has opened itself up to iteration in ways that other recent wrestling games like WWE 2K23 haven't. While Fight Forever doesn’t have the same exaggerated finishing moves and over-the-top violence as the old Def Jam games, its core gameplay isn’t all that different. Many of Fight Forever’s core game mechanics are lifted straight from the classic AKI engine, which served as the foundation for classic wrestling and fighting games like WWF No Mercy and, of course, the Def Jam games themselves.



“The arcade feel that Fight Forever has, from the gameplay and graphics, makes the Def Jam characters fit right in,” HeatVsOps said. “The goal here is to get every single character from those games and to just let players have a blast playing with them under one video game.”

Despite being commercial successes, selling more than 5.5 million copies across three games, EA’s Def Jam series has languished in the days following the Xbox 360 era, likely held back by licensing agreements. Even as hip hop legends like Ice-T have lobbied for a new entry, HeatVsOps argues fan-made additions might be the only way to keep Def Jam fighting on.



“As far as a new Def Jam game is concerned I honestly don’t think it will ever happen,” the modder said. “They tease it time and time again and we end up with nothing.”

LynchReborn, another prominent modder for Fight Forever who has been experimenting with the game's modding tools since launch, is optimistic about what the community can do with them. He explained to The Messenger that AEW’s use of the highly customizable Unreal Engine 4 “gives modders full capability to mod as if they were the developer themselves.”



He said that he's been able to make some of his most popular mods with relative ease. When compared to WWE's 2K series, which he also creates mods for, he thinks Fight Forever is way more approachable, breathing life into the controversial game. He’s been able to create new levels, match types like the triple catch and inferno matches, as well as new characters and attire. He’s even been able to program entirely new physics, actions and interactables thanks to basic coding tutorials.



“It's not some advanced code, it's literally beginner stuff and people are amazed by it because it never has been, and never will be, possible to do on the WWE 2K Series,” LynchReborn said. “WWE 2K may technically be the ‘better’ game, but the possibilities of modding in AEW have already surpassed that which will ever be possible in the 2K series.”

Because of this, Def Jam fans are just one of the many communities using AEW Fight Forever to make their dream game. The title was released on June 26, and already modders have used the open nature of the PC platform to expand the game’s roster. WWE wrestlers, old school arenas, inanimate objects, and even the obligatory anime characters are among some of the earliest fan-made characters that have been made available for download.

“A lot of modders out there are working really hard to make them [mods] work for the game,” HeatVsOps told The Messenger. “It’s crazy how fast these guys figure most of this stuff out. That’s what makes it special.”



The scene has even inspired HeatVsOps to challenge himself by adding in dream characters that never made an appearance in Def Jam games. He’s already confirmed work on a model of 50 Cent, and has big plans for other future additions.



“I know Def Jam fans always wanted to see guys like 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G and Lil Wayne, so I’m looking to recreate them in the near future,” he said. “It might take me some time to learn since I’m still kind of new to most of this stuff.”



The Def Jam mods for Fight Forever, impressive as they are, are far from the first time a community for a long dead game franchise has taken matters into its own hands. In 2013, the release of THUG Pro, a mod for Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 on PC, single-handedly kept the community for the fledgling extreme sports series alive after Activision stopped supporting the old games and stopped making new entries.

HeatvsOps said that what he's seen of Fight Forever's growing mod scene just under a month after the game’s release makes him optimistic that AEW's game can achieve the same sort of longevity.

This all follows mixed reviews for Fight Forever itself, and yet modders fight on to prove that a scene is never done until its most ardent followers hear that bell. With the right ingenuity, folks like HeatVsOps and LynchReborn are showing that fans can turn even a middling official release into a whole platform that will be relevant for years to come.