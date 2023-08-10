This Clock Tells the Time Using a Simulated Blizzard - The Messenger
This Clock Tells the Time Using a Simulated Blizzard

Artists Myeongseong Kim, Sunwoo Baek and Woohun Lee created an unusual clock that relies on fake snow to make it always feel like that festive time of year

Andrew Liszewski
Myeongseong Kim/YouTube

With so many household devices now capable of displaying the time, a standalone clock is an accessory few need—unless it does something novel or unusual, which is the best way to describe the Time to Snow clock. Instead of moving hands or updating numbers on an LCD display, it whips up a simulated blizzard to display the time using numbers made of fake snow.

Created by Myeongseong Kim, Sunwoo Baek and Woohun Lee, members of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology's Department of Industrial Design's Wonder Lab, Time to Snow is an interactive art piece that's currently on exhibit at the Siggraph 2023 conference in Los Angeles, which wraps up today. There's little chance the piece will end up being something consumers can actually buy down the road, but the technology that powers it is all off-the-shelf hardware, so there's a possibility the clock's creators could release a how-to, allowing others to build their own.

Looking like a combination of a shadowbox and a snow globe, Time to Snow uses a multitude of PC cooling fans to both create a tiny enclosed blizzard and to coax the fake snow—which is made from lightweight polystyrene foam beads—into forming numerical characters. A ring of fans, nine across the top and bottom and three on each side, blows the foam beads around in various directions, which can actually be controlled through broad arm gestures made by a person standing in front of the clock, thanks to a depth camera that tracks their body movements.

Waving an arm from right to left will cause the fans to sequentially spin up so that the fake snow appears to blow across the interior of the clock in the same direction: a fun trick for anyone who's ever fantasized about having Elsa's powers from Disney's Frozen.

Displaying the numbers that represent the time requires a little more hardware. Larger fans on the back of the clock suck air out of the snow-filled chamber, which pulls the foam beads into a thin layer of mesh fabric where they get temporarily stuck. To create the individual numbers instead of a wall of white foam beads, servos are used to open and close segment-shaped holes, seven for each number, so the particles only get sucked into the fabric in those specific spots. Custom software running on a PC controls which segments are open or closed when in order to create the numbers that represent the current time.

Random snowstorms, as well as those initiated by onlookers, slowly but steadily dislodge the foam beads, eventually causing the displayed time to disappear. But every 60 seconds, the clock also does a full reset on its own.

Most people probably won't want the Time to Snow clock sitting on their desks. Not only is it a mesmerizing distraction from work, but the sound of 28 fans roaring to life every minute would undoubtedly not be appreciated by co-workers.

