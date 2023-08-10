This Clock Tells the Time Using a Simulated Blizzard

With so many household devices now capable of displaying the time, a standalone clock is an accessory few need—unless it does something novel or unusual, which is the best way to describe the Time to Snow clock. Instead of moving hands or updating numbers on an LCD display, it whips up a simulated blizzard to display the time using numbers made of fake snow.
Created by Myeongseong Kim, Sunwoo Baek and Woohun Lee, members of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology's Department of Industrial Design's Wonder Lab, Time to Snow is an interactive art piece that's currently on exhibit at the Siggraph 2023 conference in Los Angeles, which wraps up today. There's little chance the piece will end up being something consumers can actually buy down the road, but the technology that powers it is all off-the-shelf hardware, so there's a possibility the clock's creators could release a how-to, allowing others to build their own.
Looking like a combination of a shadowbox and a snow globe, Time to Snow uses a multitude of PC cooling fans to both create a tiny enclosed blizzard and to coax the fake snow—which is made from lightweight polystyrene foam beads—into forming numerical characters. A ring of fans, nine across the top and bottom and three on each side, blows the foam beads around in various directions, which can actually be controlled through broad arm gestures made by a person standing in front of the clock, thanks to a depth camera that tracks their body movements.
- Microsoft Tells Court It Could Walk Away From $70 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal If Delayed
- Truck Companies Using Billboards in Simulation Game to Recruit Drivers
- Microsoft and Activision Blizzard Agree to Extend Merger Deadline to October
- FTC Ends Ongoing Legal Challenge to Activision Blizzard-Microsoft Merger
- Activision Blizzard to Exit Nasdaq Index Ahead of Microsoft Deal Deadline
- Supreme Court Denies Injunction Request To Halt Microsoft Purchase of Activision Blizzard
Waving an arm from right to left will cause the fans to sequentially spin up so that the fake snow appears to blow across the interior of the clock in the same direction: a fun trick for anyone who's ever fantasized about having Elsa's powers from Disney's Frozen.
Displaying the numbers that represent the time requires a little more hardware. Larger fans on the back of the clock suck air out of the snow-filled chamber, which pulls the foam beads into a thin layer of mesh fabric where they get temporarily stuck. To create the individual numbers instead of a wall of white foam beads, servos are used to open and close segment-shaped holes, seven for each number, so the particles only get sucked into the fabric in those specific spots. Custom software running on a PC controls which segments are open or closed when in order to create the numbers that represent the current time.
Random snowstorms, as well as those initiated by onlookers, slowly but steadily dislodge the foam beads, eventually causing the displayed time to disappear. But every 60 seconds, the clock also does a full reset on its own.
Most people probably won't want the Time to Snow clock sitting on their desks. Not only is it a mesmerizing distraction from work, but the sound of 28 fans roaring to life every minute would undoubtedly not be appreciated by co-workers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on InkTech
- Overwatch 2 Steam Debut Is Met With Overwhelmingly Negative User ReviewsTech
- This Backspace Keycap Can Run Doom Right on Your KeyboardTech
- Elon Musk’s X Lowers Requirements To Join Its Creator Payout ProgramTech
- The Team Behind One of Grand Theft Auto’s Biggest Mods Is Now Part of Rockstar GamesTech
- A Discovery in Mice Brains Could Solve Sexual Disorders in MenTech
- Russia Launches First Moon Mission Since 1976Tech
- Microsoft Shuts Down AI Assistant Cortana on Windows 11Tech
- Hasbro’s Original Optimus Prime Transformers Toy Is Back and Better Than EverTech
- The Government Has a Plan To Get Tech Companies To Take Cybersecurity SeriouslyTech
- What To Play This Weekend: Aug. 11-13Tech
- ‘Quake II’ Remaster Is Out Right Now, Free on Game PassTech