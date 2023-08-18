Facebook Traffic To News Publishers Down 40%: Report

Meta has “nuked” news websites’ traffic from Facebook, according to sources quoted in a new CNN report.
News websites have seen their Facebook referral traffic decline as much as 40% over recent months, according to sources at over half a dozen news companies who spoke to CNN.
“Facebook nuked everyone’s traffic,” said one unnamed source.
“If you’re a major publisher, you’ve gotten nicked,” said another executive cited in the report.
Facebook and Meta have had a tumultuous relationship with news organizations for years. Ten years ago, the platform positioned itself as pivotal to news content distribution. But some media executives criticized Facebook, saying to used their news content to build engagement and make money on ads without compensating the media companies.
This conflict has escalated over the last few years with new laws in Canada and Australia attempting to compel Meta to pay publishers for their content. As a user-generated content platform, Facebook has pushed back and threatened to block all news content to users in jurisdictions with such laws.
Meta has also vowed to not make an effort to establish Threads, its Twitter-like app, as a source of news content for users.
“Politics and hard news are inevitably going to show up on Threads… but we're not going to do anything to encourage those verticals,” Meta’s Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram and Threads, wrote last month.
“My take is, from a platform's perspective, any incremental engagement or revenue they might drive is not at all worth the scrutiny, negativity (let's be honest), or integrity risks that come along with them,” Mosseri added.
