Facebook Removed COVID-19 Posts Under Pressure from White House: Report

Facebook executives said they gave in to pressure from the White House when it decided to remove content suggesting the COVID-19 pandemic was man-made rather than label or otherwise moderate the content, according to internal Meta documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

A source with knowledge of the emails confirmed their veracity to The Messenger.

The emails, which hadn’t been previously reported, date to 2021, as the White House was pursuing its national COVID-19 vaccination agenda. As part of that, the administration pushed Facebook both in public and private to aggressively moderate content about the vaccine.

A White House spokesperson pointed The Messenger to comments made by the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Thursday evening on the reporting:

“As I’ve repeated many times from here, we have promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and — and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections,” said Jean-Pierre.

“We have consistently made clear that we believe social media companies have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects of their platforms that they have on the American people, while making independent decisions about the content of their — of their platforms. That continues to be the case.”

The report comes a day after a vote to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress was delayed by the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).



Meta confirmed to The Messenger on Friday that they provided the House Judiciary Committee with additional documents this week.



Rep. Jordan has criticized Meta for allegedly censoring conservative voices on the company’s social media sites.

The news comes after Rep. Jordan posted a thread to X on Thursday in which he announced the vote was delayed for now, and publicized emails from Meta and the White House claiming they show Meta bowing to White pressure to remove certain posts.