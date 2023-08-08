Facebook Messenger Discontinues SMS Texts Next Month

Meta announced that “as early” as Sep. 28, SMS messaging will be discontinued from Facebook Messenger with an update to its corresponding app.

Anyone who uses Messenger to send or receive SMS texts on an Android device can choose a new default messaging service or stick with the built-in option on their phone, such as the Messages by Google app. If users do not actively select a replacement option, SMS messaging will automatically go to the phone's default setting after Sept. 28.

Facebook Messenger will still have non-SMS messaging capabilities after that date.

Meta (then Facebook) added SMS to Messenger in 2016, after a brief test in 2012. SMS, or short messaging service, texts are different from texts sent through iMessage or multimedia messaging services (MMS). SMS messages are sent through cellular signals instead of through the internet, and they have a 160-character limit. iPhone users can usually tell the difference between an SMS message and an iMessage: the latter shows up in blue while SMS messages are generally in green.

Meta directs users of Facebook Messenger’s SMS service to the Google Help Center to learn more about Messages by Google.