Facebook Messenger Discontinues SMS Texts Next Month - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Facebook Messenger Discontinues SMS Texts Next Month

Phones that use Facebook Messenger for SMS will swap to their default app after Sept. 28

Published |Updated
Sherin Shibu
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An Indian tech CEO’s decision to fire most of his customer support team in favor of AI has been heavily criticizedGetty Images

Meta announced that “as early” as Sep. 28, SMS messaging will be discontinued from Facebook Messenger with an update to its corresponding app. 

Anyone who uses Messenger to send or receive SMS texts on an Android device can choose a new default messaging service or stick with the built-in option on their phone, such as the Messages by Google app. If users do not actively select a replacement option, SMS messaging will automatically go to the phone's default setting after Sept. 28.

Facebook Messenger will still have non-SMS messaging capabilities after that date.  

Meta (then Facebook) added SMS to Messenger in 2016, after a brief test in 2012. SMS, or short messaging service, texts are different from texts sent through iMessage or multimedia messaging services (MMS). SMS messages are sent through cellular signals instead of through the internet, and they have a 160-character limit. iPhone users can usually tell the difference between an SMS message and an iMessage: the latter shows up in blue while SMS messages are generally in green. 

Read More

Meta directs users of Facebook Messenger’s SMS service to the Google Help Center to learn more about Messages by Google. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.