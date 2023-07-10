European Union Approves Landmark Data Storage Deal With the US

The European Union announced approval of a plan that would allow the storage of Europeans’ data on servers located in the United States on Monday, saying the US has done enough to ensure the safety of EU residents' data stored there.

In the document outlining the decision, the Commission said that while other countries do not need to have identical privacy protection criteria in order to be deemed adequate, “as long as they prove, in practice, effective for ensuring an adequate level of protection.”

In a statement, EU President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement would “ensure safe data flows for Europeans and bring legal certainty to companies on both sides of the Atlantic.”

“Today we take an important step to provide trust to citizens that their data is safe, to deepen our economic ties between the EU and the US, and at the same time to reaffirm our shared values,” she said.

In 2020, the EU’s Court of Justice ruled that a previous agreement, the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield did not meet that standard due to U.S. domestic privacy laws, leaving the dataflow between the two regions “in disarray” according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and kicking off the latest review.

Since then, the US has agreed to adopt new safeguards on how its intelligence agencies can access data stored in the country by European companies. Among those safeguards was an executive order signed by President Joe Biden that ensured European citizens would be able to challenge government surveillance. In that order, procedures were laid out for Europeans who believed their data had been illegally intercepted. These included filing complaints in their home countries which will be passed on to an American civil liberties protection officer, who could then order intelligence agencies to delete personal data.

The new agreement does not, however, make it illegal for American intelligence agencies to conduct Signals Intelligence collection within Europe or of collecting data on Europeans that is either located in the United States or while it’s being transmitted between from the EU.

In an article published in September, 2021, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce stressed the need for a data transfer agreement with the EU, pointing out that the monetary value of the data passing between the two stands at $7.1 trillion.

Not everyone is happy with the new agreement. Max Schrems, an Austrian lawyer who has previously led legal challenges to earlier agreements between the EU and the United States, told the Wall Street Journal he would challenge the latest agreement.

“We would need changes in U.S. surveillance law to make this work and we simply don’t have it,” Schrems said.