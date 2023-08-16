EU Space Agency Chief Warns: Politicians Must Heed Climate ‘Alarm Bells’ - The Messenger
ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher smiles during a press conference of the European Space Agency (ESA) 2022 class of astronauts at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne, western Germany on May 3, 2023.INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

The head of the European Space Agency says politicians’ wavering commitment to fighting climate change poses a deadly risk to the planet. 

Josef Aschbacher, the ESA’s director general, told Reuters that waffling by European and United Kingdom leaders on climate policies and spending could make a bad situation worse. 

"Acting now is much cheaper than waiting for years and then patching up the damage that has been caused," he said.

"The alarm bells should still be ringing very loud. And it is certainly concerning if the signals are not heard in politics as they should be heard."

Earlier this week, NASA confirmed July 2023 was the hottest on record and gave 2023 a 50/50 chance of being the hottest year ever.

An El Niño weather system that has yet to reach its peak will likely make 2024 even warmer. 

Aschbacher did not name any specific politicians in his interview. But British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently said some anti-climate change policies "unnecessarily give people more hassle and more costs.”

The comments came as the funding for the ESA’s Copernicus program, which currently has six satellites in orbit around Earth tasked with monitoring our climate, comes into sharp focus. A plan to add six more satellites to Copernicus is in limbo due to a shortfall of almost $788 million in funding in the wake of Brexit.

Negotiations over the UK’s contribution to the program are ongoing. 

Aschbacher said a decision on funding is needed by June 2024 to ensure the project's future.

"The impact would be very significant because the Sentinels are required in order to provide a number of critical climate parameters,” he said.

“This would significantly impact Europe’s commitment to combating climate change."

