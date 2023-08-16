Epic Is Making Platform Crossplay Easier For Video Game Developers and Players - The Messenger
Epic Is Making Platform Crossplay Easier For Video Game Developers and Players

The Fortnite publisher announced an expansion of its cross-platform toolset for Playstation, Switch, and Xbox

Trone Dowd
Attendees walk by the Epic Games booth at the 2019 GDC Game Developers Conference on March 20, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Epic Games is making it easier for gamers to buddy up with friends online regardless of the platform they’re playing on.

The Fortnite publisher announced Wednesday that the company’s cross-platform toolset and overlay will now be available for games on the Sony Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Xbox platforms. The goal: to make it easier for developers to enable cross-platform play without the hassle of figuring out the logistics, and making it easier for friends to coordinate game sessions.

“Anyone that’s ever developed a crossplay game knows that there are a lot of elements that go into making it feel seamless,” the announcement from Epic’s blog post reads. “With the crossplay overlay, any game can enable players to sign in to their Epic Games account on all platforms and easily interact with their friends.”

The features of the overlay are simple. It provides players a unified friends list where all of their friends, across platforms, appear in a single place. The list will allow them to send game invites easily to friends.

The company says that the service abides by each platform’s trust, safety, and privacy guidelines, as well as Epic’s own policy on keeping players safe. The tools will be completely free for developers to integrate into their games.

The news comes just over a year after Epic first introduced the crossplay overlay on PC in an effort to unify players using the Epic Games Store and its biggest competitor, Valve’s Steam. With more publishers introducing their own proprietary game launchers on PC, the overlay was a welcome way of reducing the technical friction of trying to play with friends who may have purchased the same game on a different PC storefront. The tools also included a series of easy to use plug-and-play services for developers trying to implement crossplay into their game.

Epic has been a major proponent of crossplay. Fortnite was one of the earliest and biggest games to normalize the feature, allowing Nintendo, Xbox and PC players to party up together as early as 2017. Since then, the feature has become standard, with games like Call of Duty, Minecraft, and Diablo 4 all pushing crossplay as a major selling point.

