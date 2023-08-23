Epic First Run Program Will Temporarily Give Game Developers 100% of Profits For Timed Exclusivity - The Messenger
Epic First Run Program Will Temporarily Give Game Developers 100% of Profits For Timed Exclusivity

The Epic First Run program hopes to drive developers away from competing PC game storefronts like Steam

Trone Dowd
The Epic Games Store is the only place to download the PC version of FortniteEpic Games

Epic Games is offering developers a massive profit incentive if they keep their PC games exclusive to the Epic Games Store for the first six months of release. Rather than taking its usual 12 percent cut, Epic will give participating devs 100 percent of a game's profits earned during its six-month launch exclusivity window. The initiative marks the latest effort from the Fortnite publisher to compete with other PC-based digital storefronts like Steam. 

“Today, we’re introducing the Epic First Run program: an opt-in exclusivity program for third-party developers on the Epic Games Store,” a blog post from Epic Games reads. “The new Epic First Run program gives participants the opportunity to boost their net revenue from user spending on eligible products from 88 percent to 100 percent in their first six months on the Epic Games Store.”

Games that take part in the First Run program will get special badges ear marking them as Epic Games Store exclusives and receive special placement on the Epic Games Store homepage. Participating products will also be featured in store campaigns including sales, events and editorial posts, according to the company.

After this six-month exclusivity period is over, developers' revenue splits will then revert back to the default of 88 percent to developers and 12 revenue to Epic. At this point, developers will be free to publish their games on competing platforms, such as Steam. The first Epic First Run games will drop October 16, right in the middle of a week so full of new games, developers for both Alan Wake 2 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage have decided to reschedule their releases.

Since the Epic Games Store launched in December 2018, the company has tried several strategies to convince users to use its store instead of competing stores like Steam. The company offers free games to players weekly, while giving developers a much better deal on revenue compared to the competition (Valve’s Steam takes a 30 percent cut from a game’s revenue if that game make $10 million or below).

Last year, Epic released free software making it easier to integrate Steam’s social features into its launcher, so friends can more easily connect across the two platforms. Earlier this month, the company extended this overlay to console players, making it easier for developers to enable crossplay multiplayer, and for gamers to connect even if they're not all on PC.

The Epic Games Store already has one killer app solidifying its place as a digital storefront worth following. It's the only place to play the PC version of one of the biggest, most lucrative live service games: Fortnite. That one game alone is a big part of the reason why the platform has 230 million players, and 68 million monthly active users, according to the company.

By sweetening the deal on revenue splits for developers that launch on their platform over the competition, and leveraging just how many players are engaging with the storefront regularly, Epic is hoping to grow reasons to keep players on its platform.

“The new program gives developers of any scale the opportunity to activate our global audience right at launch,” Epic said.

Despite Epic’s foothold in the market, it has a long way to go to catch up to Valve. While 68 million monthly users is certainly more than sustainable, Steam has reached 132 million monthly users as of 2021. In recent times, this has been bolstered by the Steam Deck, a handheld gaming PC that can run games from Epic, but mostly easily runs them from Steam.

