EPA Proposal Aims To Make Lead Paint Poisoning a Thing of the Past

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new, stronger requirements for the removal of lead-based paint in older buildings, in a move aimed at protecting hundreds of thousands of children from harmful exposure. The move comes in a week where the continued danger of lead has been made clear, with reports demonstrating how both old telecommunications cables and city water pipes pose substantial risks to the public.

"There is no safe level of lead," said Michal Freedhof, the assistant administrator for the EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, in a statement. "Even low levels are detrimental to children’s health, and this proposal would bring us closer to eradicating lead-based paint hazards from homes and child care facilities across the U.S once and for all."

The new proposal, announced on Wednesday alongside city officials in Newark, New Jersey, would revise the existing dust-lead hazard standards and dust-lead clearance levels for buildings from before 1978. The dust-lead hazard standard would drop from 10 micrograms per square foot for floors and 100 micrograms per square foot for window sills to any level above zero — recognizing that research has shown no safe level of lead in dust when it comes to children's health.

It is estimated that 31 million houses built before 1978, when lead-based paint was banned for residential use, still contain the hazard. Of those, 3.8 million have at least one child under the age of six. Lead can affect childhood development and health in a number of ways, including life-long issues like lowered IQ and cognitive achievement.

The new EPA proposal, which now is subject to a 60-day public comment period, would reduce the lead exposure for 250,000 to 500,000 children. The rule is part of the Biden administration's larger plan to remediate lead hazards in pipes and paint across the country.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is taking a whole-of-government approach to ensuring that the most vulnerable among us — our children — are protected from exposure to lead," said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe in a statement. "This proposal to safely remove lead paint along with our other efforts to deliver clean drinking water and replace lead pipes will go a long way toward protecting the health of our next generation of leaders."