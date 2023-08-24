Emperor Penguins Seen Leaving Chicks To Freeze as Antarctic Sea Ice Melts

Each April in Antarctica, emperor penguins waddle onto the frozen sea to breed. For countless generations, the penguins relied on the ice to remain firmly attached to land as they guard developing eggs against winter winds and feed fledgling chicks come summer.

But now, rising temperatures and melting ice pose an existential threat to the penguins. In 2022, four of five Emperor Penguin colonies along Antarctica’s Bellingshausen Sea failed to produce any chicks due to the unprecedented loss of sea ice, researchers report.

While the colonies represent a small slice of all emperor penguins, the study offers a glimpse of what a warmer world holds for this iconic species..

“We’ve never seen a regional failure where almost all colonies failed at the same time,” said Peter Fretwell, a geographer at the British Antarctic Survey and study co-author.

“Sooner or later the penguins will start looking around for other places to breed. But if the whole sea has no ice, it's hard to know where they're gonna go.”

The study was published on Thursday in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Sea ice fluctuates throughout the year, building up over Antarctic winter and melting away in summer. By December 2022, sea ice across Antarctica was close to the all-time low set the previous year. The Bellingshausen Sea, which is located along the western edge of the Antarctic Peninsula, saw the most melt: Some areas had no sea ice at all.

“Emperor penguins need sea ice which is stable and lasts from early April through the end of December,” Fretwell explained. Chicks typically hatch in August, but it takes several months for them to grow waterproof feathers and fend for themselves. If the ice starts to break up before the chicks are ready, they can get stranded on floating chunks of ice and freeze to death.

An emperor penguin colony on sea ice in Antarctica. The penguins require stable sea ice to breed, and rising temperatures threaten this crucial habitat. Credit: Christopher Walton

To understand the scale of the problem, Fretwell and his colleagues used satellites to see the colonies and the ice from space.

“Many emperor penguin colonies have never been visited by humans, it’s really hard to get to them. So satellites are an ideal way of studying them,” he said. To spot the colonies of birds, Fretwell explained, the researchers look for brown spots among the pristine white ice — a sign that the white sea ice is stained by lots and lots of penguin poop.

Between April and October, all five colonies showed signs of life, and the sea ice persisted long enough for eggs to hatch. But in November, the ice began to break under the penguins’ feet. By the end of the month, four of five colonies had been abandoned.

Two emperor penguin chicks stand on sea ice in Antarctica. Peter Fretwell @BAS

It’s highly unlikely any of the chicks survived, said Fretwell.

Penguins are resilient, and they can bounce back from a bad breeding year, Fretwell said. They typically return to the abandoned site to breed once more. If conditions are still not right, the colony will likely move on for good.

“But if you’ve got no sea ice in the whole sea, it’s very difficult for the penguins to know where to go,” Fretwell said.

The long-term prospects are grim. This year’s sea ice melt is already worse than last year’s. Some researchers think that 90 percent of populations will be essentially doomed by the end of the century if current warming trends persist.

Emperor penguins are unusual in that their only real threat is climate change, as they don’t suffer from habitat loss from development or human hunting like more than a million other species on the brink of extinction.

“Whether we’ll be able to save the species in the long run is still in our hands,” said Fretwell. “If we can reduce climate change by reducing our emissions, then we will save the emperor penguin.”