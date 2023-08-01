Elon Musk’s X Sues Anti-Hate Speech Nonprofit, Alleges ‘Scare Campaign’

The social media company known as X, formerly Twitter, has sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate for allegedly driving advertisers from the platform and stifling free speech.



The Center tracks online hate speech and misinformation on social media and news websites.

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court of Northern District of California, X Corp. alleges the CCDH perpetrated a breach of contract for allegedly scraping data from X's platform without prior approval to prepare research reports — this is a breach of X's terms of service, the suit alleges.



X Corp. also alleges the CCDH worked with a third-party to illegally access confidential data X had shared with BrandWatch, a brand monitoring and social media research service.

X Corp. alleges that CCDH’s research directly influenced advertisers and resulted in tens of millions of dollars in lost advertising revenue to X.

The suit alleges that at least eight large companies paused their advertising on X in June and July because of CCDH’s reports and articles about the platform.



Another five paused their advertising spend on X last November, X Corp. alleges, again due to the CCDH’s research.

“Free expression and platform safety are not at odds,” X wrote in a blog post on Monday night related to the suit.



“Through the CCDH's scare campaign and its ongoing pressure on brands to prevent the public’s access to free expression, the CCDH is actively working to prevent public dialogue," the blog reads.

In suing the CCDH, the company formerly known as Twitter is following through on the letter it sent the nonprofit on July 20 threatening legal action for reports it alleged make “inflammatory, outrageous, and false or misleading assertions about Twitter [now X] and its operations.”

The Messenger reached out to the CCDH and its lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, on Tuesday morning for comment on the lawsuit but did not immediately receive a response.

Imran Ahmed, the founder and CEO of the CCDH, slammed Musk and X Corp. in an op-ed on Monday for aggressive bullying and intimidation in an attempt to silence the nonprofit. In mid-July, Musk called Ahmed a “rat” called the CCDH “evil” while questioning its funding.

“Who is funding this organization? They spread disinformation and push censorship, while claiming the opposite. Truly evil,” Musk said in a post on X on July 18.

In X Corp.’s lawsuit, Musk's company alleges that the CCDH is funded by foreign governments and competing social media companies, but does not give any specific evidence for this allegation. Rather, X Corp. alleges that the discovery process for the suit as it progresses will vindicate its claim.



The center isn’t funded by any government or social media company, Ahmed stated.

After sending legal threats, X Corp. officially sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate. Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

“The public, researchers and advertisers deserve a more transparent, accountable and responsible X (Twitter),” Ahmed wrote.

“To do anything less is to let the bullies win," he added.