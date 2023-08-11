Elon Musk’s X Lowers Requirements To Join Its Creator Payout Program

The social media service X, formerly Twitter, has reduced the requirements to join its creator revenue sharing program, the company shared in a post, lowering requirements and opening the door to more users.
The program originally required users to have 15 million post impressions over the previous three months to qualify. Now, X has revised that to 5 million post impressions, a major change that will increase the number of users who can earn money from advertising on the site.
X has also reduced withdrawal threshold amounts for creators. Users can now withdraw amounts as low as $10 compared to the previous $50.
Other requirements still remain. Creators must be paying members of X Premium, which costs $8 a month, and they must have at least 500 followers to qualify for payouts.
- ABC News Australia Will Discontinue Nearly All of Its Accounts on Elon Musk’s X
- Twitter Launches Creator Revenue Sharing Program — But Only for Verified Accounts
- France’s AFP Sues Elon Musk’s X for Refusing to Pay for News Featured on Platform
- Elon Musk’s Big Problema: ‘X’ Is An Especially Confounding Name For Spanish Speakers
- Elon Musk’s massive Twitter layoffs are here. Are they legal?
- Elon Musk Finally Started Paying Twitter Creators — Here’s What That Looks Like
However, there’s a caveat: among the 5 million post impressions, only views by X subscribers counts. In other words, posts by creators need to have 5 million views from other X Premium users to qualify for payouts. Elon Musk explained that the change is to block “scammers [who] will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity.”
Regardless, that’s a steep requirement considering that there are less than 1 million X paying users —an estimate by the market research firm Statista sets the number at 640,000 people.
X has been looking to increase the number of subscribers on its platform, and using creator monetization programs to retain users and encourage sign-ups for X Premium.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on InkTech
- Overwatch 2 Steam Debut Is Met With Overwhelmingly Negative User ReviewsTech
- This Backspace Keycap Can Run Doom Right on Your KeyboardTech
- The Team Behind One of Grand Theft Auto’s Biggest Mods Is Now Part of Rockstar GamesTech
- A Discovery in Mice Brains Could Solve Sexual Disorders in MenTech
- Russia Launches First Moon Mission Since 1976Tech
- Microsoft Shuts Down AI Assistant Cortana on Windows 11Tech
- Hasbro’s Original Optimus Prime Transformers Toy Is Back and Better Than EverTech
- The Government Has a Plan To Get Tech Companies To Take Cybersecurity SeriouslyTech
- What To Play This Weekend: Aug. 11-13Tech
- ‘Quake II’ Remaster Is Out Right Now, Free on Game PassTech
- X CEO Linda Yaccarino Confirms Video Calls Are Coming to the Platform Formerly Called TwitterTech