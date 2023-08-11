Elon Musk’s X Lowers Requirements To Join Its Creator Payout Program

The social media service X, formerly Twitter, has reduced the requirements to join its creator revenue sharing program, the company shared in a post, lowering requirements and opening the door to more users.

The program originally required users to have 15 million post impressions over the previous three months to qualify. Now, X has revised that to 5 million post impressions, a major change that will increase the number of users who can earn money from advertising on the site.

X has also reduced withdrawal threshold amounts for creators. Users can now withdraw amounts as low as $10 compared to the previous $50.

Other requirements still remain. Creators must be paying members of X Premium, which costs $8 a month, and they must have at least 500 followers to qualify for payouts.

However, there’s a caveat: among the 5 million post impressions, only views by X subscribers counts. In other words, posts by creators need to have 5 million views from other X Premium users to qualify for payouts. Elon Musk explained that the change is to block “scammers [who] will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity.”

Regardless, that’s a steep requirement considering that there are less than 1 million X paying users —an estimate by the market research firm Statista sets the number at 640,000 people.

X has been looking to increase the number of subscribers on its platform, and using creator monetization programs to retain users and encourage sign-ups for X Premium.