Elon Musk’s X Delays Access to Specific News and Competitor Websites: Report

Elon Musk's social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, has implemented timed delays on traffic to sites critical of its practices and its owner, a Washington Post investigation found.

The Post reports that a five second delay has been implemented for users who click on shortened links to sites including the New York Times and Facebook — both have attracted Musk's ire.

On August 4, the South African-born Musk accused the Times of supporting “calls for genocide” over an article about an anti-apartheid chant. In turn, the Times has been critical of Musk’s stewardship of Twitter, now X, which he purchased for $44 billion last year.

Musk also recently engaged in a spat with Mark Zuckerberg, head of Facebook's parent company Meta. The two even talked about making their fight physical, but Zuckerberg has since accused Musk of not being serious.

Self-described “free speech absolutist" Musk has targeted members of the press and critics on his platform before, and banned numerous journalists from X.

Other affected sites identified by the Post include Instagram, Bluesky and newsletter site Substack, as well as news wire service Reuters.

According to the Post, the delay only affects links using the t.co domain, a service X uses to shorten URLs and also track traffic from the site.

Links to some sites, including the Post, Fox News, social media site Mastodon and YouTube appeared to be unaffected.

A spokesperson for the Times said that the newspaper had observed the delay but had received no explanation.

“While we don’t know the rationale behind the application of this time delay, we would be concerned by targeted pressure applied to any news organization for unclear reasons,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for X did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.