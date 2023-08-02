Elon Musk’s X Appeals India Court’s Content Removal Ruling, Cites Free Speech

Elon Musk’s X social media platform is seeking to overturn an Indian court ruling saying the company is not in compliance with a government order to remove content. According to a new report, X argues that the ruling is too broad and could give the government too much power to regulate speech.

In a new filing on Tuesday that has not been made public, local lawyers acting on behalf of the platform formerly known as Twitter filed a 96-page document with the court, stating that the Indian government "will be emboldened to issue more blocking orders" if a recent court ruling against Twitter is not reversed, according to a Reuters report.

On several occasions in 2021 and 2022, Indian authorities had asked X, then known as Twitter, to remove content. The content in question included posts from accounts linked to Sikh independence movements and tweets critical of the Indian government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Twitter initially complied with the orders, but in July 2022, Twitter asked the courts to overturn some orders. On June 30, an Indian court ruled against Twitter and fined the company 5 million rupees ($60,458).

In the new filing dated August 1, the company objects to orders for X to block accounts rather than specific posts, according to Reuters. X asks that the Indian government come up with “discernible parameters" for orders to take down accounts on the platform.

Without these guidelines, X argued that the government’s "power to censor future content is untrammeled," Reuters reported.



The filing could prompt a new court hearing within days, Reuters reported.