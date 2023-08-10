Elon Musk’s Twitter Sued for Sex, Race Discrimination by Ex-Employees 

Seven ex-Twitter employees filed a new class action lawsuit against the social media giant in the U.S. District Court of Northern California, alleging that the company violated a slew of employment laws when they were fired after Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the company.

The plaintiffs say that Twitter, now known as X.com, violated laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex, race and age, and the Family and Medical Leave Act. Three plaintiffs are alleging sex discrimination, two are alleging age discrimination, one is alleging racial discrimination and the final plaintiff is bringing a claim alleging FMLA violations.

All but one plaintiff were fired on Nov. 4, 2022, when Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 workers in a cost-cutting measure, according to the lawsuit. The final plaintiff was informed he’d be laid off on Nov. 23.

The lawsuit claims that about 57% of Twitter’s female employees, and 47% of Twitter’s male employees, were laid off during the mass layoffs. Citing an analysis by Mark Killingsworth, a professor of economics at Rutgers University, the lawsuit alleges that the odds that the gender disparity is due only to chance is incredibly low—9.977 out of 100 trillion.

Plaintiffs also allege that 59% of female employees working in engineering roles at Twitter were laid off, compared to 45% of male employees. Killingsworth’s analysis found that the odds of this disparity being left to chance were even lower—1.103 out of 100 trillion.

“The fact that more women than men were laid off is not surprising given Musk’s history of making sexist, demeaning, and hostile comments against women,” plaintiffs wrote. “Such comments show his discriminatory animus against women.”

The lawsuit features several reports and tweets showing Musk’s alleged hostility toward women, including tweets where the Twitter owner “joked about naming a school using the acronym “TITS” and making other jokes about women’s breasts.”

Plaintiff Nhu Weinberg, a former staff software engineer, said in the complaint that she had previously taken family or medical leave over the 10 years she had worked at Twitter to take care of her disabled child. When she was fired on Nov. 4, Weinberg had been back from FMLA leave for less than a month.

The Tesla CEO has been a long-time advocate for increased "procreation," saying as much in a past interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and a speech at one of his Tesla factories. However, three former Tesla workers told The Guardian in 2019 that they were fired for using maternity and sick leave when they were employed by the automaker.

Musk and Twitter are also accused of race discrimination against Black employees, with the lawsuit pointing toward past reports of Musk's “racist rhetoric” and the reinstatement of banned white supremacists on Twitter.

The lawsuit also alleges that Twitter discriminated against employees older than 50 years old, claiming that 60% of employees over 50 were laid off during the mass layoffs, compared to 54% of employees under 50. The lawsuit points toward Musk’s alleged “history of making ageist comments,” citing a 2022 interview Musk participated in.

"I don't think we should try to have people live for a really long time. That it would cause asphyxiation of society because the truth is, most people don't change their mind," Musk told Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner last year. "They just die. So, if they don't die, we will be stuck with old ideas and society wouldn't advance."

This is just the latest in a series of federal class action lawsuits filed against Twitter. The plaintiffs are represented by class action labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, who has also represented former Twitter employees in several lawsuits over the last 10 months.

For example, Liss-Riordan represented workers employed by the staffing firm TEKsystems Inc in an April lawsuit against the social media giant. That lawsuit alleges that Twitter violated federal law when it failed to give workers advanced notice before the November layoffs.

The company was sued last month by former employee Courtney McMillan, who is not represented by Liss-Riordan, in a class action complaint. McMillan alleges that Musk and Twitter “consistently violated” severance policies he had previously promised to maintain.