Elon Musk’s Biographer Hints Why the Tech Mogul Seems Obsessed With the Letter X

Twitter’s rebrand to X may be the culmination of Elon Musk's intense enthusiasm for the letter, dating back at least to a pivotal moment in 1999, according to the writer of an upcoming biography of the billionaire.

On Sunday, author Walter Isaacson tweeted an excerpt from his forthcoming book, titled 'Elon Musk,' that includes an anecdote from 1999, when Musk apparently told a cousin he was going to launch a website called X.com. Musk, Isaacson wrote, would be a “one-stop everything-store for all financial needs: banking, digital purchases, checking, credit cards, investments, and loans.”

“If you fix all the reasons why a consumer would take money out of the system,” Isaacson quotes Musk as saying, “then it will be the place where all the money is, and that would make it a multitrillion-dollar company.”

Musk did convince some venture capitalists to invest in the idea of X.com — and the concept ultimately found success as PayPal. But according to Isaacson, Musk remained convinced in the X branding, and even tried to rebrand PayPal to X-PayPal. Despite focus group results showing that people associated the name with “visions of a seedy site you would not talk about in polite company,” Isaacson said Musk wouldn’t budge.

“If you want to just be a niche payment system, PayPal is better,” he said. “But if you want to take over the world’s financial system, then X is the better name.”

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images) Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Isaacson claimed Musk told him of his plans to rebrand Twitter and incorporate financial services into the social media platform before his $44 billion acquisition went through in October, 2022.

“I am very excited about finally implementing http://X.com as it should have been done, using Twitter as an accelerant!” Musk told apparently Isaacson in a text sent at 3:30 a.m. “And, hopefully, helping democracy and civil discourse while doing so.”

Must tweeted on Sunday that Twitter’s name and logo would change, and he added in a Twitter space that it “should have been done a long time ago.”

Musk owns Twitter through the company X Corp., and also runs SpaceX and a new artificial intelligence company named xAI.

According to Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, the change from Twitter to X will also see the site moving towards the vision laid out by Musk decades ago: A one-stop shop that includes banking.

Isaacson, a former editor of Time and one-time chair and CEO of CNN, has previously written biographies of Albert Einstein and Steve Jobs. His book on Musk is scheduled for release in September.