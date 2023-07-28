Elon Musk’s Big Problema: ‘X’ Is An Especially Confounding Name For Spanish Speakers

In English, the letter “X” can convey a wide variety of things: mystery, naughtiness, rebelliousness. You get why someone might want to name a company after it, which is just what Elon Musk did earlier this week when he rechristened Twitter as simply “X.”

En español, though, the letter has very little positive allure.

Spanish speakers, who account for well over 10% of Twitter users, often associate the letter with things that seem common or ordinary. Venezuela-born Ivonne Kinser, who’s the founder of a Texas-based advertising agency, Vantage Innovation Lab, suggested thinking about the letter’s Spanish association like this:

“What restaurant did you go to?” a friend asks another. “Oh, it was X,” the other replies.

In other words, the restaurant wasn’t important enough to be mentioned. Renaming Twitter “was an impulsive decision without doing the proper research into who makes up the Twitter demographic and what that means for that demographic,” Kinser said. “This was a pretty big miss in multiculturalism.”

Musk has been pilloried for his decision to ditch Twitter’s decades-old brand, and even though many English speakers have criticized the decision, the letter at least likely holds more value in their minds than it does with Spanish speakers.

And, indeed, Spanish speakers form a sizeable part of the Twitter-verse. Users from Spanish-speaking countries made up 12% of visits to the social media network over the last month, accounting for about 711 million visits, according to data from Similarweb, a third-party online traffic analyst. Visits from Spanish-speaking users were ranked third in total traffic to X overall, behind Japan (881 million visits) and the U.S. (1.1 billion).

Words like “tweet” and “tweeting” have long earned their place as a part of Hispanic culture, and, in 2012, the Madrid-based Royal Spanish Language Academy, which oversees the language’s linguistic standards across its worldwide diaspora, adopted the words for “tweeting” (“tuitear”) and “tweet” (“tuit”) to its dictionary.

As such, the adoption of X as the social network’s official brand name, which Musk has stated is his goal, will likely be even harder for Spanish-speaking audiences. It’s already causing confusion with users. After Musk announced the name change, Spanish-speaking users on Twitter openly asked what they were supposed to call “tweets” and “retweets” now.

“The connotation for ‘X’ is ‘whatever’ or ‘meh,’” said Francisco Cardenas, a principal of digital brand strategy and innovation at the LERMA/ ad agency in Texas. “It’s a big clash for Hispanics when it comes to language.”

María Alvarado, a digital marketing director for the brands Italika and Hero in Mexico City, doesn't think users are even open to a name change right now.

“I can’t imagine someone saying, ‘I’m going to look at X.’ I don’t see that happening,” Alvarado stated. “When it comes to Spanish-speaking users… they’re not even going to know how to refer to the action of writing a text and publishing it on X.”

And if Spanish speakers do eventually adopt it, it will take years, presenting a likely clash with Musk’s determination to move fast and break everything. The existing brand and words associated with Twitter “are already very accepted,” said Enrique Dans, a professor at Madrid’s IE Business School, meaning any changes “will take some time.”