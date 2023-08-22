Elon Musk Confirms News Headlines, Story Text To Disappear from X
The change means only the lead image will automatically appear if users try to post a link to a news story on the platform
News and magazine headlines and story descriptions will soon no longer automatically unfurl when users include a link to an article in a post on X, the social media site once known as Twitter.
As first reported by Fortune and later confirmed by Elon Musk, the only thing that will automatically appear in posts containing links is an image.
Musk said it was his idea, and that the change will “greatly improve the esthetics” of content posted to the site.
According to Fortune, users or publications that post article links to X will have to manually enter descriptions if they want users to see anything other than an image.
Previously, posting a link would auto-populate a headline and description to give users an idea of what they were clicking on. The characters in a headline and description do not count toward a post’s 280 character limit, thus allowing users to add commentary or context to a link they post.
The change is designed to reduce the size of posts in users’ feeds, in order to fit more posts onto a screen, according to the report.
“It’s something Elon wants. They were running it by advertisers, who didn’t like it, but it’s happening,” a source told Fortune.
- Why Elon Musk Renamed Twitter As ‘X’: Here’s Everything to Know
- X Owner Elon Musk Threatens New Lawsuit Over Reporting Hate Speech
- Elon Musk Says Twitter, Now X, Will Soon Only Be Available in Dark Mode
- Twitter/X User Has @Music Handle Taken by Elon Musk: ‘Just Ripped It Away’
- Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO
- NYU Professor Claims X Account Locked After Snubbing Elon Musk
On Tuesday, Musk posted that journalists should consider publishing directly to X — individuals subscribed to X Premium can publish longer posts than a regular user.
- UberEats Code Reveals New AI Food Recommendations ToolTech
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech
- Malfunctioning Internet Satellites Could Cost Insurers MillionsTech
- OpenAI Unveils Business-Friendly ChatGPT: The ‘Ultimate Productivity Enhancer’Tech
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- DoorDash Bets AI Can Make Telephone Orders Easy as PieTech
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- Microsoft Exec: Fate of Activision Blizzard Deal Is ‘Up To the Regulators’Tech
- Tech Billionaires Buy 55,000 Acres To Build New City Near San FranciscoTech
- Japan Delays Launch for Ground-Breaking Moon Lander and Black Hole MissionTech
- Two Degrees of Warming Puts Half of Europe’s $32 Billion Ski Industry at RiskTech