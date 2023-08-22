Elon Musk Confirms News Headlines, Story Text To Disappear from X

News and magazine headlines and story descriptions will soon no longer automatically unfurl when users include a link to an article in a post on X, the social media site once known as Twitter.

As first reported by Fortune and later confirmed by Elon Musk, the only thing that will automatically appear in posts containing links is an image.

Musk said it was his idea, and that the change will “greatly improve the esthetics” of content posted to the site.

According to Fortune, users or publications that post article links to X will have to manually enter descriptions if they want users to see anything other than an image.

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023. ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Previously, posting a link would auto-populate a headline and description to give users an idea of what they were clicking on. The characters in a headline and description do not count toward a post’s 280 character limit, thus allowing users to add commentary or context to a link they post.



The change is designed to reduce the size of posts in users’ feeds, in order to fit more posts onto a screen, according to the report.

“It’s something Elon wants. They were running it by advertisers, who didn’t like it, but it’s happening,” a source told Fortune.

On Tuesday, Musk posted that journalists should consider publishing directly to X — individuals subscribed to X Premium can publish longer posts than a regular user.