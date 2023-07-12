Elon Musk, X Corp Hit With $500 Million Lawsuit for Unpaid Twitter Severance

When Elon Musk took over Twitter, he quickly began clearing house, firing thousands of employees. Now, the company is being sued by former Twitter employee Courtney McMillian in a class action complaint that alleges Musk and his company "consistently violated" severance policies. The suit seeks at least $500 million in damages.

The complaint was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of Northern California. In the complaint, former Twitter employee McMillian alleges Musk exercised total control over Twitter’s severance plan after taking ownership of Twitter in October 2022. McMillian left the company in November of 2022, according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that after his takeover, Musk made promises to keep employee benefits and severance policies intact and that terms of the merger called for “Severance payments and benefits. . . no less favorable than” those provided by the company before the merger.

According to a company-wide email referenced in the suit, the minimum severance would include “two months base salary, prorated performance bonuses, cash value of any RSUs vesting within three months of separation, and a cash contribution for continued healthcare coverage.”

But the lawsuit alleges Musk personally made it clear Twitter's human resources department that he had no plans to follow the severance plan due to the expense that would entail.

That change was never communicated to Twitter employees, the suit alleges, and “management communication with Plan participants had largely gone silent since Mr. Musk’s takeover," the suit adds.

McMillian said in the suit that she was among 3,700 Twitter employees fired on November 4, 2022, making her one of more than 6,000 people let go since Musk’s purchase. That day, Musk took to Twitter to announce that those let go were paid "50% more than legally required,” but the new lawsuit alleges that none of the employees in McMillian's position received the severance they believed due to them. The lawsuit goes on to allege that some Twitter employees received only three months pay, while others received nothing at all.

In total, the lawsuit alleges the fired employees "are entitled to no less than

$500 million."

Kate Mueting, the administrative partner for Sanford, Heisler, Sharp LLP, the law firm representing the plaintiff, said that the $500 million figure was arrived at "based on estimates of what the lead plaintiff was owed under the severance plan, and then extrapolated out among the employees who are terminated without being paid that promise."

"The lead plaintiff here had a lot of insight into how Twitter operated compensation policies and how it structured the severance plan benefits, so it's based on her understanding of what terminated employees would have received had had Twitter not reneged on its promises," she added.

Although McMillian is currently the sole plaintiff in the suit, Mueting said any Twitter employee who was falsely denied severance would be eligible to claim any possible future judgment or settlement.

No court dates have yet been set and Mueting said she could not give a timeframe for the lawsuit to move forward, saying that while the plaintiff wants to proceed "as expeditiously as possible... often in federal court, that's not that quick."

X Corp, the Musk-led company is named as a defendant as is Musk himself. While the suit names Musk as the “sole proprietor and CEO” of Twitter, Musk relinquished his CEO title in June 2023 after hiring Linda Yaccarino.

In January, Wired reported former Twitter employees in several countries, including the U.S., had yet to receive any severance payments, even after some had filed arbitration claims.

In reply to an email requesting comment, the Twitter media relations email account sent a poop emoji as has become standard practice under Musk’s leadership.

Under Musk's leadership, Twitter has faced several lawsuits over allegedly unpaid bills and was even evicted from offices in Colorado over unpaid rent. When asked if she was concerned that Musk would not pay any possible judgment against himself and Twitter, Mueting said "I'll have to give that some thought and get back to you."