Elon Musk on Wednesday debuted another new company: xAI, an artificial-intelligence company that will work to “to understand the true nature of the universe,” according to its homepage. Musk is leading xAI, but it will also involve executives from DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto, according to the company website.
xAI’s website contains few details but says it will answer further questions in a Twitter Spaces chat on Friday.
The company is separate from Musk-owned X Corp., the holding company that the billionaire used to buy Twitter, but plans to work with other Musk businesses— including Tesla, Twitter— “and other companies to make progress towards our mission,” according to the barebones company website.
Musk has been interested in AI for years and was an early OpenAI investor. He has also hinted previously that he hoped to create an AI chatbot that would be less biased than ChatGPT, called BasedAI.
- Elon Musk’s New xAI Team Is Only Men So Far
- Ex-OpenAI Employee Claims AI Is Already Monopolized, Hypes xAI
- Elon Musk Claims the U.S. Isn’t Prepared for Future Energy Demands
- Elon Musk Brother Kimbal’s High-Tech Farm Startup Abruptly Prunes Staff, Plants
- Book Authors Demand Big Tech Pay for Using Copyrighted Works To Train AI
