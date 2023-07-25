Why Elon Musk Renamed Twitter As ‘X’: Here’s Everything to Know

Elon Musk will shortly find an answer to an ages-old question: What’s in a name?

The billionaire created a digital earthquake on Monday when he rechristened Twitter as “X,” with the social network representing the foundation for a so-called “everything app” that can offer a variety of other features, possibly including payments and instant messaging.

Musk has been mulling the concept for several decades—dating back to his time at PayPal. But, so far, the Twitter rebranding has been plagued with problems: from X.com failing to redirect users to Twitter.com to questions over whether Meta and Microsoft owning several trademarks connected to the letter X may foil some of his plans.

“The decision to acquire a company like Twitter and then ditch the brand is like setting a gigantic pile of money on fire,” said Stefano Puntoni, a Wharton School marketing professor. “It's an unusual decision.”

Elon Musk's original plans for a super app were foiled more than two decades ago. He sees "X" as a chance to make his past idea a reality. Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

What’s the Origin for Musk’s ‘X Corp.’ Concept?

The recent rebrand may have seemed unexpected and rushed. In reality, it was a long time coming.

Musk has been thinking about creating an everything app since 1999, when he founded X.com, an online mutual fund management tool. Musk aimed to turn X.com into a “one-stop everything store” that would fulfill all of the public’s financial needs, including banking, digital purchases, payments, investments and loans, an idea that former Time magazine Walter Isaacsoon recently detailed on Twitter (of course) ahead of an upcoming biography of Musk.

“If you fix all the reasons why a consumer would take money out of the system,” Musk told Isaacson, according to an excerpt of the book shared by the journalist, “then it will be the place where all the money is, and that would make it a multitrillion-dollar company.”

Musk’s vision of X.com never materialized. In 2000, X.com merged with Confinity, a startup cofounded by Peter Thiel, and kept the X.com name. Musk was named CEO of the new company, yet he quickly began clashing with other employees over a variety of issues, including the name X, which they worried carried bad connotations and sexual innuendos. Musk, however, stuck with the name. Employees would go on to orchestrate a coup to remove him as CEO months after the merger. They succeeded, and X.com changed its name—to PayPal.

When Did He Initially Connect That Idea to Twitter?

Days before making the initial offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April 2022, Musk issued a cryptic, one-letter tweet: “X.”

While he publicly cited the preservation of free speech as the primary reason for buying Twitter, Musk was clearly thinking about using Twitter as a building block to create the X.com platform he envisioned in 1999.

Weeks before completing the buyout, Musk stated his intention plainly in a tweet: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.” In April 2023, he legally changed Twitter’s name to “X Corp.”

What Apps Would X Corp. Resemble?

Musk isn’t alone in his pursuit to create an app that offers multiple services. Meta and Google have been trying to do this for years. Meta has added payments, games, streaming, shopping, instant messaging and dating, while Google has followed a similar roadmap—with its failed social media network, Google+ a warning marker that assembling an everything app isn’t simple.

Today, the biggest and most successful example of such an app is China’s Tencent-owned WeChat. WeChat has more than one billion monthly users, nearly all of whom are based in China, and is used by people to make payments, play games, book flights and send messages, among many other things.

How Was Twitter’s Rechristening as X Corp. Received?

Users on Twitter—erhm—X have lamented and criticized the death of the brand and the iconic, decades-old blue bird. “RIP Twitter” has trended on the app in the U.S. Other users wondered what they should call “tweets” and “retweets.”

“Rebranding HBO to Max was the dumbest rebrand in recent history. Elon: Hold my beer and/or whatever is being partaken at 3 am,” tech journalist Kara Swisher wrote on the platform.

What about advertisers, whose marketing dollars supply the majority of Twitter’s revenue? The chaotic takeover has already prompted a widespread flight from the site. “The people who didn’t like to be associated with any of this are already gone,” said Wharton’s Puntoni.

Those who remain seem to be taking the latest tumult in stride. “If you're a brand targeting young audiences, Twitter still matters,” said Craig Atkinson, CEO of Code3, an advertising agency. “This is still a unique property…that’s not easily replaced.”