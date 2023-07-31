Elon Musk To Split Leadership on Key Teams at X with Linda Yaccarino: Report

The leadership of teams at X — formerly Twitter — will be split between owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino, Reuters reported on Monday.

The change will see Musk lead the product and engineering teams, while Yaccarino will lead most of the rest of the company, including the legal and sales teams.

The two executives will jointly oversee the company’s Trust and Safety team, which is in charge of content moderation and safety on the platform, Reuters reported.

Musk has courted controversy in his approach to owning the platform formerly called Twitter. Chesnot/Getty Images

X did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

The news comes alongside a post from the New York Times' journalist Kate Conger, who reported on Monday that Yaccarino sent an internal email saying the Trust and Safety team will be divided into three units: content operations and enforcement; legal demands and law enforcement; and threat disruption and election integrity.

The company is also looking to hire a new head of Brand Safety, following the exit of A.J. Brown two months ago. Brown resigned barely two days after Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, the company's top director for content left partly due to a content regulation dispute with Musk. Irwin's former role remains vacant.