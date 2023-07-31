Elon Musk To Split Leadership on Key Teams at X with Linda Yaccarino: Report
Elon Musk is back to run the product and engineering teams, as well as co-lead Trust and Safety, the report says
The leadership of teams at X — formerly Twitter — will be split between owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino, Reuters reported on Monday.
The change will see Musk lead the product and engineering teams, while Yaccarino will lead most of the rest of the company, including the legal and sales teams.
The two executives will jointly oversee the company’s Trust and Safety team, which is in charge of content moderation and safety on the platform, Reuters reported.
- Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO
- Elon Musk’s Biographer Hints Why the Tech Mogul Seems Obsessed With the Letter X
- Twitter/X User Has @Music Handle Taken by Elon Musk: ‘Just Ripped It Away’
- Why Elon Musk Renamed Twitter As ‘X’: Here’s Everything to Know
- Who Is Twitter’s New CEO Linda Yaccarino?
X did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
The news comes alongside a post from the New York Times' journalist Kate Conger, who reported on Monday that Yaccarino sent an internal email saying the Trust and Safety team will be divided into three units: content operations and enforcement; legal demands and law enforcement; and threat disruption and election integrity.
The company is also looking to hire a new head of Brand Safety, following the exit of A.J. Brown two months ago. Brown resigned barely two days after Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, the company's top director for content left partly due to a content regulation dispute with Musk. Irwin's former role remains vacant.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 ReleaseTech
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech