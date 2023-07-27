Elon Musk Says Twitter, Now X, Will Soon Only Be Available in Dark Mode

After killing Twitter’s brand and renaming it X, Elon Musk says the platform will only be available in dark mode because this option “is better in every way.”

Musk announced the upcoming change in a post on X on Thursday morning. Earlier in the week, the billionaire conducted a poll among his followers asking them whether he should change the platform’s default color to black. Of the more than 1.8 million people who participated, 78.4% voted for the change to black.

“This platform will soon only have ‘dark mode,’” Musk said in response to a tweet about the subject. “It is better in every way.”

Dark mode is a screen setting, also called “night mode” on some devices. It reduces a device’s white light, displaying gray or white text against a black background. It’s designed to be used in the evenings or in low-light settings, and can be more comfortable for the eyes.

The newly renamed X platform traditionally has had a white theme as its default mode. It officially unveiled a dark mode option in 2016 and currently offers two different dark mode options: “dim” and “lights out.” Dim gives the platform dark blue tones, while lights out gives it black tones. On desktop, these options can be found in “Settings” and “Display.”

Musk's decision to change the platform's default display, and offer no other options, is the latest example of his quest to remake Twitter, or X, into a new product of his choosing. The billionaire said the social media platform will serve as a building block for his "everything app," a service that will offer social media, payments, banking, messaging, and more — similar to what the Chinese app WeChat offers.

"Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app," Musk said on Tuesday. "This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing."

There is no indication of when the change will occur.