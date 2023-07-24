Elon Musk’s X.com Finally Redirects Users to Twitter, Though Some Still Report Seeing Couch Ads
Musk’s rebrand of Twitter wasn’t without glitches. As of Monday morning, the X.com domain was for sale and didn’t redirect to Twitter.com
After months of outcry over Twitter’s evolution, owner Elon Musk finally replaced the nearly two-decade-old social media platform, unveiling a new “X” logo and a new domain, X.com - though early Monday it still led to GoDaddy.com and ads for couches.
Musk announced that he was changing Twitter’s name and logo Sunday, saying in Twitter Spaces that it “should have been done a long time ago.” He went on to add that he would be “cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blow torches.”
Hours later, Musk revealed the new “X” logo, which bears a resemblance to the logo of X.com, an online banking company he founded in 1999 that would go on to become PayPal. Twitter had maintained its former blue bird logo for more than a decade.
- Why Elon Musk Renamed Twitter As ‘X’: Here’s Everything to Know
- Elon Musk’s Twitter buy is bigger than an edit button
- Elon Musk’s $44 billion bet on Twitter is bucking the innovation angles of his past big successes
- X, Formerly Twitter, Tells Brands To Spend on Ads or Lose Verified Status: Report
- Is Twitter too ‘sticky’ to leave, or will Elon Musk’s chaos undo the glue?
However, the X launch wasn’t without its glitches.
Although Musk said on Sunday that X.com now redirected to Twitter.com, on Monday morning X.com domain name led to a GoDaddy "for sale" page with ads for couches for at least seven hours.
Former Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey poked fun at this oversight, tweeting "Y" and a screenshot of the GoDaddy ad on X.com.
Musk previously said that he had officially bought the X.com domain from PayPal in 2017. It's not clear if Twitter.com will live on or whether it will be replaced entirely by X.com.
As of 7:50 a.m. ET, X.com was redirecting some users to Twitter.com instead, although some users still reported seeing couch ads.
The Messenger reached out to X and GoDaddy early Monday but did not immediately receive a response.
Musk’s decision to kill the Twitter brand brings him one step closer to building an “everything app,” similar to WeChat in China, which has social media, payment, booking, and instant messaging features.
“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted on Sunday. “There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything.”
Back in April, Musk legally changed Twitter’s name to X in court and moved the company from Delaware to Nevada.
Early on Monday, Dorsey, who has at times clashed with Musk over his management of the company, disagreed that it was “essential” to rebrand Twitter to fulfill Musk’s vision for a WeChat-style app.
Yet, Dorsey said it could be argued that changing the company name was the best path forward.
“The Twitter brand carries a lot of baggage,” Dorsey said in response to a comment from an X employee. “But all that matters is the utility it provides, not the name.”
He also appeared to brush off the commotion around the new name for a legacy social media app. “RIP Twitter” was trending in the U.S. on X on Monday, with many users lamenting the death of the platform’s iconic blue bird.
“Keep calm and just x through it,” Dorsey said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 ReleaseTech
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech