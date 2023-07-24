Elon Musk’s X.com Finally Redirects Users to Twitter, Though Some Still Report Seeing Couch Ads

After months of outcry over Twitter’s evolution, owner Elon Musk finally replaced the nearly two-decade-old social media platform, unveiling a new “X” logo and a new domain, X.com - though early Monday it still led to GoDaddy.com and ads for couches.

Musk announced that he was changing Twitter’s name and logo Sunday, saying in Twitter Spaces that it “should have been done a long time ago.” He went on to add that he would be “cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blow torches.”

Hours later, Musk revealed the new “X” logo, which bears a resemblance to the logo of X.com, an online banking company he founded in 1999 that would go on to become PayPal. Twitter had maintained its former blue bird logo for more than a decade.

On Monday morning, the Twitter main menu and homepage swapped out the blue bird for an "X." Twitter via Screenshot

However, the X launch wasn’t without its glitches.

Although Musk said on Sunday that X.com now redirected to Twitter.com, on Monday morning X.com domain name led to a GoDaddy "for sale" page with ads for couches for at least seven hours.

Former Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey poked fun at this oversight, tweeting "Y" and a screenshot of the GoDaddy ad on X.com.

Musk previously said that he had officially bought the X.com domain from PayPal in 2017. It's not clear if Twitter.com will live on or whether it will be replaced entirely by X.com.

As of 7:50 a.m. ET, X.com was redirecting some users to Twitter.com instead, although some users still reported seeing couch ads.

The Messenger reached out to X and GoDaddy early Monday but did not immediately receive a response.

Elon Musk renamed Twitter to "X" and scrapped its iconic bird logo, which had been the platform's image for more than a decade. Twitter

Musk’s decision to kill the Twitter brand brings him one step closer to building an “everything app,” similar to WeChat in China, which has social media, payment, booking, and instant messaging features.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted on Sunday. “There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything.”

Back in April, Musk legally changed Twitter’s name to X in court and moved the company from Delaware to Nevada.

Early on Monday, Dorsey, who has at times clashed with Musk over his management of the company, disagreed that it was “essential” to rebrand Twitter to fulfill Musk’s vision for a WeChat-style app.

Yet, Dorsey said it could be argued that changing the company name was the best path forward.

“The Twitter brand carries a lot of baggage,” Dorsey said in response to a comment from an X employee. “But all that matters is the utility it provides, not the name.”

He also appeared to brush off the commotion around the new name for a legacy social media app. “RIP Twitter” was trending in the U.S. on X on Monday, with many users lamenting the death of the platform’s iconic blue bird.

“Keep calm and just x through it,” Dorsey said.