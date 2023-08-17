Elon Musk Says He’s Going to Tell Users Why They Were Shadowbanned on X

X owner Elon Musk said he’s going to tell users why they’re shadowbanned on his platform.

On Thursday morning, Musk said in a comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was planning on addressing shadowbanning which is his preferred method of announcing product updates.

Shadowbanning refers to the practice of partially blocking a user on X by limiting the visibility of their posts and the ability to find their profile via search.

Musk was responding to Ed Krassenstein, an X power user with nearly one million followers, who said in a post that transparency around shadowbanning was his biggest issue with the platform.

“That will be fixed soon,” Musk said.

Musk previously mentioned that X was working on a system that would allow users to see whether their account had been affected by the platforms systems at the Viva Technology conference in June.

The billionaire went on to apologize for taking so long to roll out the system in another comment on X and said this was due to technical issues.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, now X, users have started asking him why they were shadowbanned and gotten him to reverse the decision. Joel Saget / AFP via Getty Images

“There are so many layers of “trust & safety” software that it often takes us hours to figure out who, how and why an account was suspended or shadowbanned,” Musk said. “A ground up rewrite is underway that simplifies the X codebase dramatically.”

While Musk appears to be interested in addressing the lack of clarity around shadowbanning, he has in the past made promises about product updates that never materialize.

Users on X have long complained about being shadowbanned on X without knowing why. Since Musk took over X, many have simply asked him and gotten their shadowbans reversed.

Chaya Raichik, who runs the far-right and anti-LGBT account Libs of TikTok, is a recent example.

Raichik asked Musk on the platform in July why her account had been shadowbanned for weeks, attaching screenshots of various messages she had received that told her they couldn’t find her profile or see her content.

“Your account was labeled as NSFW by our dick pic bot on 6/26, because you posted media with nudity from Pride parades,” Musk replied. “Corrective action is to label the individual posts as NSFW, rather than the whole account. Should be fixed now.”